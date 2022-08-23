Football Top 20: St. John’s, Good Counsel lead preseason rankings

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last season, St. John’s was the area’s most dominant high school football program, finishing 11-0 with a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship. While the Cadets graduated Division I-bound stars, they enter this season with plenty of talent to fill those gaps. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight So St. John’s leads The Washington Post’s preseason rankings. Rounding out the top three are a pair of WCAC rivals, Good Counsel and DeMatha. Those teams also return many key contributors from last season and feature rosters full of Division I prospects.

Stone Bridge, the two-time reigning Virginia Class 5 champion, starts this season at No. 4 after last year’s 15-0 campaign. Quince Orchard, which also finished last season undefeated en route to the Maryland 4A championship, is No. 5.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, No. 6 Archbishop Spalding, No. 7 Rock Creek Christian and No. 8 Gonzaga will be among the area’s top private schools. No. 9 Wise and No. 10 C.H. Flowers, meanwhile, will compete for Prince George’s County supremacy.

The remainder of the Top 20 features several teams that made deep postseason runs last season: No. 11 Archbishop Carroll (D.C. State Athletic Association Class AA champion), No. 13 Madison (Virginia Class 6 runner-up), No. 14 Broad Run (Virginia Class 4 runner-up), No. 15 Northern (Maryland 3A champion), No. 18 St. Mary’s Ryken (WCAC Metro division champion) and No. 19 Theodore Roosevelt (D.C. Interscholastic Athletic Association champion).

All records are from last season.

1. St. John’s (11-0)

The Cadets are the favorite to defend their WCAC crown behind 15 players with multiple Division I offers.

Next: Saturday vs. Chaminade-Madonna (Fla.), 8 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)

2. Good Counsel (7-5)

The Falcons return multiple key contributors from last year’s WCAC runner-up squad.

Next: Friday vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), 7 p.m.

3. DeMatha (7-3)

Ohio State commit Jason Moore headlines a talent-laden roster poised to contend in the WCAC.

Next: Friday at Cardinal Gibbons (Fla.), 7 p.m.

4. Stone Bridge (15-0)

The two-time reigning Class 5 champion again should be one of Virginia’s top teams.

Next: Friday at Madison, 7 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (14-0)

The Cougars return crucial players from last year’s dominant Maryland 4A championship squad.

Next: Sept. 2 at Whitman, 6:30 p.m.

6. Archbishop Spalding (10-1)

The Cavaliers will contend in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference after finishing the regular season undefeated last year.

Next: Friday at Don Bosco Prep (N.J.), 7 p.m.

7. Rock Creek Christian (7-1)

The Eagles will seek prolonged success after a strong inaugural season.

Next: Friday at Dillard (Fla.), 7 p.m.

8. Gonzaga (5-6)

The Eagles will aim for a turnaround season after finishing 1-4 in WCAC Capital division play last year.

Next: Friday vs. Archbishop Carroll, 6:30 p.m.

9. Wise (12-1)

The Prince George’s County powerhouse again should be a top Maryland 4A contender.

Next: Sept. 2 at North Point, 7 p.m.

10. C.H. Flowers (11-2)

The Jaguars have the pieces for a breakthrough season in Prince George’s County and Maryland 4A.

Next: Sept. 2 vs. DuVal, 7 p.m.

11. Archbishop Carroll (13-1)

The area’s top-ranked recruit, Nyckoles Harbor, will help the Lions be a top contender in the WCAC Metro division.

Next: Friday at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m.

12. South County (11-3)

The perennial Class 6 contender could be one of Virginia’s top teams.

Next: Friday vs. Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

13. Madison (13-2)

Despite losing key contributors from last year’s Virginia Class 6 runner-up squad, the Warhawks will contend in Fairfax County.

Next: Friday vs. Stone Bridge, 7 p.m.

14. Broad Run (13-2)

Last year’s Virginia Class 4 runner-up will have stability up front behind Penn State commit Alex Birchmeier.

Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.

15. Northern (12-1)

The Patriots hope for success with their run-and-shoot offense after winning their first Maryland 3A championship last year.

Next: Sept. 2 at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

16. Battlefield (13-1)

After a standout season, the Bobcats could again be the class of Prince William County and contend in Virginia Class 6.

Next: Friday vs. Potomac (Va.), 7 p.m.

17. Northwest (11-2)

The Jaguars, who lost by a point in last year’s Maryland 4A semifinals, again should be Quince Orchard’s top Montgomery County competition.

Next: Sept. 2 at Damascus, 6:30 p.m.

18. St. Mary’s Ryken (6-6)

The Knights have won three consecutive WCAC Metro division titles.

Next: Friday vs. Mount Saint Joseph, 7 p.m.

19. Theodore Roosevelt (11-2) LR: 15

The Rough Riders are the favorites to defend their DCIAA title behind junior quarterback Khalil Wilkins.

Next: Friday at Indian Valley (Ohio), 7 p.m.

20. Friendship Collegiate (3-7)

After a rare inconsistent season, the Knights could regain their status as one of D.C.’s top teams.

Next: Saturday at Bishop McNamara, noon

On the bubble: Centreville, Douglass, Freedom (Woodbridge), Georgetown Prep, Pallotti

