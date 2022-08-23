Clip of Black Little Leaguer covered in cotton-like material sparks outrage

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An incident involving Little League players that was shown on ESPN produced a strong reaction among a number of observers online Monday as it went viral. The scene showed a young Black player sitting with a blank expression as White teammates affixed a cotton-like substance to his hair. As ESPN’s camera lingered on the moment during a nationally televised Major League Baseball game, network announcers made light of what they saw, but some who viewed it expressed concern about what seemed to them to be an act of racial insensitivity.

It happened Sunday evening during the 2022 MLB Little League Classic, a game between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox staged at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pa. The 2,366-seat stadium is the site of the Little League World Series, which is also being televised by ESPN. The children seen in the viral clip were players from the Davenport, Iowa, area who are representing the Midwest region in the 12-and-under tournament and were in attendance for the Orioles-Red Sox game.

“During the broadcast of the MLB Little League Classic, a Midwest player was shown with filling from a stuffed animal given away at the game on his head,” Little League International said Monday in a statement. “After speaking with the team, as well as reviewing photos, multiple players on the Midwest Region team were taking part in this while enjoying the game. As only one player appeared on the broadcast, Little League International understands that the actions shown could be perceived as racially insensitive.

“We have spoken with the player’s mother and the coaches, who have assured us that there was no ill-intent behind the action shown during the broadcast.”

An official with the Midwest team — which appears to be composed primarily of White players — declined to comment on Monday, saying he had been asked by Little League International to refer media inquiries to the youth-baseball organization.

“We understand the sensitivities and are in touch with Little League organizers about the situation,” ESPN said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Taking issue with the Little League International statement was Carolyn Hinds, a Toronto-based film critic and journalist who reacted to the viral footage by tweeting that it was “exactly what we think it is and some people need to be taken to task.”

When reached later by phone, Hinds said Little League officials did not “address the issue” presented in the clip. She wondered if the actions were “something that happens regularly with this team,” and what kind of lessons about racial tolerance were being imparted by the players’ parents.

Regarding Little League’s claim that the Black child’s mother perceived no “ill-intent,” Hinds wondered if he was adopted, because “if this child’s mother is Black, I don’t see how she could be okay with what happened to her son.”

As with some other observers, Hinds found several elements of the scene jarring, including the use of a material that closely resembled cotton — conjuring associations with slaveholding plantations in the United States and in her native Barbados — and the lack of “respect for his bodily autonomy.”

“As a Black person, and a Black woman, just the whole idea of someone putting cotton in any Black person’s hair immediately upset me,” Hinds said. “For us, the history of cotton in and of itself is tumultuous.” In addition, she asserted, Black people are “very sensitive about who touches our hair.”

For another online commenter, the sight of the child’s hair having the material attached to it struck a deeply personal chord.

Khari Thompson, a reporter at Boston sports-radio station WEEI, explained by phone that while growing up near Chicago in northwest Indiana, he was one of the few Black kids in his various classrooms.

“I was used to standing out for how different I looked, how different my hair looked, and people would try to touch it, play around with it when I’d ride on the school bus,” he said. “It got to a point where people would try to hide loose change in my hair.”

“I just kind of took it,” he added, “because I felt very alone in my situation.”

Those experiences gave Thompson a huge amount of sympathy for the child in the clip, and for the 31-year-old reporter it did not matter much if, as Little League officials suggested, White teammates not seen on camera were undergoing similar treatment.

“To a White kid, sticking cotton in your hair — what imagery and history does that evoke?” Thompson asked. “Yeah, sure, it’s fun. It’s nothing. But that’s not the case for somebody like me or somebody like him. … When you are the one person that looks like you and has hair like you, it carries a different meaning.”

“It’s on the adults to do something about that,” he added, “and it’s really distressing to see … that nobody did anything about that. That’s horrifying to me.”

Even without the racial aspect, Hinds said, the scene was unsettling because “you can look at his face and see that he’s very, very uncomfortable.”

“I was angry,” she added, “but I also felt really bad for him.”

ESPN announcer Karl Ravech appeared to have a different reaction to what he was seeing.

“That’s just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers right there,” Ravech said of the scene.

Hinds faulted the producers of the telecast for not cutting away once it became apparent what was happening.

“They don’t look at these situations,” she said, “and step outside of themselves and say, ‘Is this a problem?’ They are not thinking to themselves, ‘If this was my kid, my friend’s kid, my niece, would I be okay with this?’ ”

A coach with the Midwest team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The children are back in action on Tuesday, when they take on the Southwest Region squad in the tournament’s consolation bracket.

