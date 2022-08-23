Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Ten summers ago, Maryland athletic director Kevin Anderson made the depressing announcement that the school would have to cut seven sports. The Terrapins were running a $4 million deficit that was projected to reach as much as $17 million five years later. The athletic department was borrowing money from the school. Just a decade after its high-water mark — an ACC championship in football, a national championship in men’s basketball — the entire enterprise felt rickety.

And in coming years, the Terrapins will receive — let’s get out the back of a napkin here for some quick estimates – more than $70 million annually from the Big Ten’s new media rights deal.

Man, it’s so fortunate Maryland joined the Big Ten.

Wait. How is Maryland going to compete in the Big Ten?

College sports are both lucrative and malleable, and all of that has benefited Maryland this summer. The Big Ten’s seven-year deal with Fox, CBS and NBC is going to net more than $8 billion, and that’s not just because the conference already has Ohio State and Michigan, but because it’s adding USC and UCLA. It’s not a Midwestern sports league involving similar schools. It’s a cross-country entertainment goliath that provides inventory for multiple networks. Regional rivalries and the traditions that define a sport are oh-for-infinity against television money. So here we are.

Financially, athletic directors — be they at Maryland or Minnesota, Nebraska or Northwestern — can rest their heads on their team-colored pillows pretty easily knowing that kind of oversized check will be arriving every year. It has a way of relieving the stresses around what an athletic trainer for the field hockey team might cost. On a day-to-day, someone’s-got-to-manage-the-finances basis, that matters.

Advertisement

It also matters in the revenue sports. In recruiting budget. In salaries for assistant coaches. In weightlifting and locker room and practice facilities. The Terps’ future in the Big Ten is infinitely more secure.

But until an athletic department’s finances deteriorate to the point where the school loses coaches or recruits or entire sports, they’re not exactly kitchen-table issues for fans. Alumni don’t rhythmically wave pompoms and chant mottoes over balanced ledgers. The Terrapins aren’t alone here, because you could sub out every “Maryland” in this column for “Rutgers” or “Purdue” and it’d still work. Nor is the Big Ten the only behemoth propping up schools financially while offering them as football fodder for conference heavyweights. (See “SEC” and “Missouri” or “Vanderbilt.”)

College sports, though, have two forms of currency: money and enthusiasm. Maryland’s existence in the Big Ten has been worth a windfall of the former — to this point, at the expense of the latter.

Advertisement

Still, Coach Michael Locksley is getting his fifth — and most talented — Maryland football team ready for a Sept. 3 opener against Buffalo, and he’s wise in using last year’s 7-6 record and blowout victory over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl as a springboard to better things. It’s just hard to figure — with Ohio State and Michigan and Penn State and Michigan State on the schedule over and over again, and with the potential for a conference game against, say, Illinois to be replaced by USC — how those better things might be reflected in a better record.

Think back to what amounts to the Terrapins’ high-water mark in football over the past 30 years: the 2001 ACC championship in Ralph Friedgen’s first year coaching his alma mater. It took something of a stars-aligning moment for that to happen, because Florida State, which beat the Terps that fall, lost two ACC games for the first time in its history. The Terps went 7-1 in the league – and won the title.

It was unlikely and fun and special, and it set up a three-year run in which the Terrapins won 31 games. The landscape then: Maryland went 3-0 against Clemson, winning by an average margin of 16 points.

Advertisement

What we know about college sports, above all else, is that things change. Still, such star-alignment in the Terps’ current environment seems essentially impossible. It’s not just that, since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has faced 28 ranked conference opponents and lost 28 times. It’s not just that the average score of those games has been roughly 45-13.

It’s that every year, Maryland faces Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. In a given season, the stars-aligning element would mean the Terps beat one of those traditional powers — which has happened three times in eight seasons, including 2014, when the Terps’ first foray through the Big Ten included wins at both Penn State and Michigan. But the overall record in those games is 4-25.

Quick, build an eight-win regular season for the Terps this year. It means going 3-0 in nonconference games against Buffalo, at Charlotte and SMU. It means handling home games against Purdue, Northwestern and Rutgers. It means winning at Indiana. And then it means beating Michigan State or Ohio State at home or winning at Penn State, Michigan or Wisconsin.

Advertisement

Could it happen? Absolutely. Would you take your money to Vegas with it?

Some of this is at least cyclical, and speaking in absolutes is at best unwise — and possibly foolish. Remember that the ACC started all this in the summer of 2003, when then-commissioner John Swofford envisioned a conference that extended from south Florida to New England, with entrees into almost every major media market in between. Eventually, that’s exactly what he got.

To what end? The ACC is now trying to hold itself together — which might be doable, if only because the league’s media rights deal that runs through 2035-36 requires a nine-figure fee from any school that departs. Still, there are fissures. Just last week, Florida State President Richard McCullough told a gathering sponsored by the Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce, regarding conference affiliation: “It’s something I’m spending a lot of time on and we’re getting a lot of help [with]. We’re trying to do anything we can to think about how we remain competitive. Florida State is expected to win. We’re going to be very aggressive.”

Advertisement

Translation: We’re not beholden to the ACC.

As for Clemson: That former Maryland doormat is now one of the most powerful entities in the sport. It seems a natural fit for the Big Ten’s chief rival, the SEC. Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney’s advice for Tigers fans longing for a move, when asked earlier this summer: “Bloom where you’re planted.”

Maryland is planted in Big Ten territory, which once meant only cornfields but soon will include palm trees. That means financial security that Anderson couldn’t have imagined not only when he was cutting all those sports, but even when he helped usher the school into its new league.

But in securing its financial future, Maryland may also find it hard to remain relevant. Their books can be balanced, and that’s important. The scoreboard is not. That’s important, too.

GiftOutline Gift Article