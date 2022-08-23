The Mystics reset their culture in 2022 with hopes for a brighter 2023

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Player after player sat down at a table inside the Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday and struggled to fully form their thoughts on the Washington Mystics’ season. Alysha Clark said she hasn’t processed much. Natasha Cloud said it hadn’t hit her yet and that she’s still in “frustrated-competitor mode.” Elena Delle Donne said she needed time to get the emotions out before evaluating.

There is no one simple way to look at the 2022 season that ended with a first-round sweep in Seattle on Sunday. This was a team with Delle Donne returning from a pair of back surgeries and having an extensive load-management program after playing just three games since 2019. A team getting Clark on the floor for the first time after she missed all of 2021 with a Lisfranc injury. A team unexpectedly starting rookie Shakira Austin at center, with Myisha Hines-Allen trying to fit in a new role and backup point guard Rui Machida playing in the WNBA for the first time. Considering all the uncertainty, a 22-14 record and a trip back to the playoffs was a success.

But there’s also a feeling the team could have accomplished more. Washington had the No. 1 defense in the league and was one regular season victory away from hosting the Storm in the first round of the playoffs. The offense was inconsistent throughout the season and ranked eighth in points per game, which is out of character for a group led by Coach Mike Thibault. Clark never regained her shooting touch, Hines-Allen never seemed fully comfortable and free agent acquisitions Elizabeth Williams and Machida had only sporadic success.

“There’s no shame in losing to the team that we lost to, the way they played,” Thibault said. “Are we satisfied? No. But did we get beat by a team that played great? Yes.”

There is plenty of optimism about the future as the core of Delle Donne, Cloud, Ariel Atkins, Austin and Hines-Allen are all under contract. Thibault could have money to spend in free agency depending on how he prioritizes in-house free agents. The Mystics also have the right to flip their first-round pick for the Los Angeles Sparks’ — a lottery pick — via the trade with the Dream for the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. This 2022 season could be the transition year from being shorthanded and out of the playoffs to truly competing for a championship in 2023.

“It can be [a foundation for the future], but I don’t think it can be the same identical group,” Thibault said. “I think the same identical group will have some of the same flaws. I think we have to do a couple things differently.”

The biggest difference has to start on the offensive end. A 43.9 shooting percentage ranked seventh in the league and a 33.8 three-point percentage was 10th. Thibault, who wants his team to take and make more triples, said the offense never found a rhythm and that the Mystics need to rank in the top four or five in shooting percentage. He’d like more athleticism on the roster and someone on the perimeter who can penetrate and draw extra defenders. Thibault added that he would like that improved three-point shooting to come from both within the current roster and outside of it.

“We need people that can make shots,” Thibault said. “Now as to how we go about it, I’m not sharing that right now. I have some ideas. But we’ve got ways.”

The biggest question of the offseason is the future of Clark. She had a huge leadership role the last two seasons and helped turn the Mystics into an elite defense. Clark, however, is 35 years old and just posted the third-lowest field goal percentage (46.4) and second-lowest three-point percentage (30.3) of her career. She is an unrestricted free agent.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Williams, Tianna Hawkins and Machida are all free agents, too.

“I’m approaching this offseason the way I’ve approached the offseason my last 10 years, in just I want to come back better than I was this year,” Clark said. “And whatever way that looks, however that looks, whatever that means I have to work on, I’m going to figure that out during the offseason. But my goal every year hasn’t changed.

“[Free agency] is the last thing on my mind right now. When it comes time to have to start making those decisions, I will. But I’m not thinking about that right now.”

The best news for the franchise is that Delle Donne, the two-time MVP, made it through the season without any issues with her back. She played 25 out of 36 games with off days built in while sticking to a strict pre- and postgame routine. Delle Donne said she was proud just to be playing basketball and getting through milestones such as playing back-to-back games.

“Now that I can build strength this offseason, I won't need as much pre- and postgame,” Delle Donne said. “Hopefully I won't need as much treatment and through this offseason by being able to get a lot of lifts and putting the weight room first and the movement first before on court stuff.

“So now the priority will be weight room and gaining there. … Right now, it’s all about building strength.”

The prevailing feeling throughout the roster is that 2022 was a significant step forward. The 2021 season — during which the Mystics went 12-20 — was a disaster because of injuries and a jagged roster. Cloud and Delle Donne said the chemistry had eroded.

“I don’t think people really put into perspective where we were last year at this time,” Cloud said. “Our culture had been just completely reversed from the year prior. We were in a really scary place. … So the fact that we were able to grab hold of our culture and our environment this year and rebuild it and bring it back to what it was to kind of reset.

“I don’t think people realize the strides that we took forward after taking what I felt like was, like, 10 steps backward last season. So I’m extremely proud. I do think that we had more to give.”

