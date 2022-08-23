Quince Orchard looks ahead; Theodore Roosevelt deals with regret

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For every program except the one that wins it all, the past can provide motivation. Coming up short of a state title, no matter how short, is useful for the following season. Especially in the grueling preparation of August, that failure can be fuel. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Yeah we have been there and done that,” Quince Orchard Coach John Kelley said.

But not this season. Kelley’s Cougars are coming off a dominant 2021 campaign in which they went undefeated and won their second Maryland 4A title in three seasons. So, as this year’s team finds itself, the coach is focused on moving away from the past.

“It was a great year but you have to move on,” he said. “In high school football you only get your guys for two years on varsity, so there’s a great bit of turnover. We have some guys back, which is good, but we’re still building with a lot of new pieces.”

One of those returning players is starting quarterback Savan Briggs. He is backed up by Good Counsel transfer Nino Marzullo, who is expected to play a role this fall.

On defense, the Cougars are led by two high-major prospects on the edge. Senior Kendall Johnson committed to Duke in June, and junior Jaylen Harvey continues to pick up big-time offers.

“I expect those guys to have big years for us,” Kelley said.

As for the new contributors, Kelley believes that’s what this time of year is all about. Last season, the Cougars went without the traditional preseason scrimmage schedule because of coronavirus restrictions. This fall, they will have played Loyola from Baltimore and Prince George’s County power C.H. Flowers before the season kicks off.

“Last year is over with. … From [the start of the season] on, it’s about how you’re going to make your mark as a team,” Kelley said. “And I think our guys have a good understanding of that.”

— Michael Errigo

Theodore Roosevelt humbled by past mistakes

At Theodore Roosevelt, beginning a new season requires an examination of how the last one ended, which the Rough Riders admit was them taking a championship away from themselves.

During last season’s D.C. State Athletic Association final, the Rough Riders were set to knock off Archbishop Carroll with an extra point — until a 15-yard excessive celebration penalty turned the routine kick into a 35-yard attempt they failed to convert.

Roosevelt went on to lose, 35-27, after a touchdown in overtime was negated when a wide receiver was penalized for going out of bounds on his own accord.

“When we watched back the film, it was really humbling because our lack of discipline took some hardware that we wanted right out of our trophy case,” Roosevelt Coach Chris Harden said. “So all offseason, we’ve really focused on creating a regimented program built on discipline and holding each other accountable.”

Harden hopes empowering junior quarterback Khalil Wilkins will also help guide the program toward its new direction.

As a sophomore, Wilkins dazzled in limited opportunities while splitting snaps with senior starter Kerry Burns Jr., but as the backup, he couldn’t really take command of the team.

With gone, Wilkins, who received six Power Five offers this summer, is now the unquestioned leader of the team.

“He’s really embraced his new role and the guys have fallen in line,” Harden said of Wilkins. “The other day, he came in and told each lineman and receiver the things that he saw on film and what he wanted to practice and go through to take advantage of it.”

— Tramel Raggs

Games to watch this week

Archbishop Carroll at Gonzaga, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Stone Bridge at Madison, Friday, 7 p.m.

Pallotti prepared for challenge

When Anthony Ashley saw 12 players at his first practice as Pallotti’s coach in June 2018, he aspired to transform the program into one of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association’s top teams within a decade.

When Pallotti’s sudden success resulted in a promotion to the MIAA A conference in February 2021, Ashley was shocked. He said he appealed the decision three times, requesting more time to build his team’s depth and talent before playing many of the state’s top teams.

When its requests were denied, Pallotti was forced to improve quickly in a 5-6 campaign. After his players gained a year of experience, Ashley hopes the Panthers can develop into a conference contender this fall.

“My best 11 is as good as anybody else’s best 11 on either side of the ball,” said Ashley, whose private school enrolled just 400 students last year. “It’s the next 11 that always gave me concern.”

Pallotti has built its depth in the past year and has developed multiple Division I prospects, including Maryland commits Daniel Wingate and Alexander Moore and Temple commit Nathan Stewart.

“The big difference is Pallotti used to always get one or two good players, but they would leave and go to the bigger schools,” said Ashley, whose squad opens against Harrisburg (Penn.) on Friday. “We’ve been able to get three or four or five good players, and right now we’re able to keep them.”

— Kyle Melnick

Young Meridian not ready to hit reset

No high school football team is immune to the patchwork practices of early August, as coaches tinker with their playbooks and pencil in the gaps that remain on their depth charts. Many players discuss the optimism that a new season brings, and few teams left 2021 with more confidence than Meridian, a small program in Falls Church that earned a school-record 10 wins.

The worst-kept secret on the Mustangs’ field is how fresh their start truly is. Last June, 25 of the 31 varsity players graduated, forcing many younger players into prominent roles this fall. That includes freshman quarterback Cruz Ruoff, who will be the team’s starter.

“He’s got a poise about him you wouldn’t expect from a freshman,” Coach PJ Anderson said during a preseason practice after Ruoff placed several throws softly into his receivers’ gloves. “He’s like a 40-year-old walking around.”

The few remaining seniors aim to recreate last year’s culture, taking simple measures such as driving Ruoff to practice each day and recommending trainers in the area. But there are signs that this year is different. The two quarterbacks on the depth chart behind Ruoff have never played organized football. At this particular practice, a stomach bug left the team with just 23 varsity players.

And yet, optimism reigns.

“We can make the playoffs,” senior Josh Wattles said.

— Spencer Nusbaum

