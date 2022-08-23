Commanders to retire Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9 before Week 18 game

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Commanders’ final regular season home game will be notable for more than being an NFC East clash with the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders announced Tuesday they will retire the No. 9 jersey worn by Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen in a pregame ceremony Jan. 8 at FedEx Field. Details will be announced closer to the Week 18 game, which is subject to NFL flex scheduling. The time will be announced no later than six days before kickoff.

“I am very humbled by this recognition, it is an honor of a lifetime to have my jersey retired with a franchise I spent 55 years of my life with,” Jurgensen said in a statement released by the team. “Thank you to [owners] Dan and Tanya [Snyder] for this honor and for supporting me and my family during our time in Washington.

“From hanging up my cleats to hanging up my clipboard and headset a few decades later, my time spent in Washington meant the world to me.”

Jurgensen, who turned 88 Tuesday, played 11 seasons with the franchise, which acquired him in a 1964 trade with Philadelphia, where he spent his first seven seasons. Jurgensen joined Washington’s radio broadcast team in 1981 and spent 38 years as a color analyst, memorably teaming with Sam Huff and Frank Herzog.

Advertisement

“Additionally, I want to thank my coaches and teammates including Coach [Vince] Lombardi, Leonard Hauss, Billy Kilmer, Bobby Mitchell, Jerry Smith and Charley Taylor, and my special radio and TV partners Sam Huff, Frank Herzog and others,” he said. “Thank you to the fan base for cheering on the Burgundy & Gold every single Sunday, without you we wouldn’t have the ability to play or talk about this special game for a living. Lastly, a special thank you to my wife Margo for always being by my side and for the unconditional support.”

An instant hit in Washington, Jurgensen was an essential cog in one of the NFL’s top offenses, teaming with receivers Taylor and Mitchell and playing with the team until 1974. Over his last few seasons, he was mostly a reserve behind Kilmer, and “I like Billy” or “I like Sonny” bumper stickers adorned cars around the region.

𝘕𝘰 𝘰𝘯𝘦 threw the ball like Sonny 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dtdFYih9Qm — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 23, 2022

Although he never won a playoff game and only played in one during his final season, Jurgensen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983. Over 18 NFL seasons, he appeared in 218 games, starting 147. He completed 2,433 of 4,262 passes for 32,224 yards, and his 255 touchdowns rank 21st all-time. He led the NFL in passing five times and was selected to five Pro Bowls.

Advertisement

In 135 games for Washington, he completed 1,831 passes for 22,585 yards and 179 touchdowns. He is second on Washington’s all-time list in completions (behind Joe Theismann), passing yards (behind Theismann) and passing touchdowns (behind Sammy Baugh).

Jurgensen, who also spent six years as a television analyst with CBS, ended a 62-year NFL career in 2019 when he retired from the radio booth, saying then that it had been “a great 55 years in Washington.”

“No member of the Washington franchise will ever wear the number 9 again, which is truly a nod to Sonny’s incredible accomplishments on and off the field,” Tanya Snyder said in the team’s statement. “Dan and I are thankful for the 55 years Sonny dedicated to the franchise. People will remember him as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history and the radio voice of the team for our three Super Bowl victories.

“He represents true excellence and professionalism and serves as a role model for future Washington players. We look forward to honoring his legacy with his friends and family later this season. He will forever be a part of the Burgundy & Gold.”

GiftOutline Gift Article