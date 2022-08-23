Will Zalatoris’s Tour Championship withdrawal will cost him millions

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the season-ending Tour Championship because of two herniated disks in his back, the PGA Tour announced Tuesday. Zalatoris also will not be able to play in next month’s Presidents Cup, where he was likely to be chosen by captain Davis Love III to compete in the biennial event between teams from the United States and the rest of the non-European world.

Will Zalatoris is a WD from the TOUR Championship with a back injury. pic.twitter.com/HlC5pDsJWX — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 23, 2022

Zalatoris, 26, is one of the sport’s rising stars. He won his first PGA Tour title at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 21, the first tournament of the PGA Tour’s three-event FedEx Cup playoffs. But he injured his back at last week’s BMW Championship and withdrew after four holes during Saturday’s third round. At the time, he was only four strokes off the lead.

At the Tour Championship, the golfers start with an assigned score based on their ranking in the FedEx Cup points list. Zalatoris ranks third so he was slated to start the tournament at 7 under par, three strokes behind Scottie Scheffler and one behind Patrick Cantlay.

The PGA Tour said the starting positions for the remaining 29 golfers in the field will not be affected by Zalatoris’s withdrawal. If all 29 finish the tournament, Zalatoris will be assigned 30th place and receive the $500,000 bonus that comes with it. That’s well below what he stood to make if he had played: The Tour Championship winner receives $18 million, the biggest purse on the PGA Tour and more than any of the four majors, and even the second-place golfer receives $6.5 million.

Still, because he qualified for the Tour Championship for the first time, Zalatoris will receive an invitation to next year’s Masters, U.S. Open and British Open, and his win at the FedEx St. Jude Championship will get him into next year’s PGA Championship.

Zalatoris began 2022 ranked 37th in the Official World Golf Rankings but has ascended to his current ninth-place standing thanks to nine top-10 finishes and the one victory. He has only three missed cuts this calendar year and was thought a shoo-in to be one of Love’s captain’s choices for the Presidents Cup, which will be announced after the Tour Championship.

