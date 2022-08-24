Paul VI’s DeShawn Harris-Smith commits to play basketball at Maryland

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DeShawn Harris-Smith, a four-star guard, has committed to join the Maryland men’s basketball program in the 2023 recruiting class. The announcement Wednesday from the talented local prospect marks another important recruiting win for Coach Kevin Willard, who took over the Maryland program this offseason. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Harris-Smith, who plays at Paul VI Catholic High in Fairfax and for the D.C.-based Team Takeover AAU program, chose the Terrapins over Indiana, Penn State, Villanova and Xavier. Harris-Smith is considered the No. 120 player nationally and second-best prospect in Virginia, according to the 247Sports composite ratings, which combines rankings from multiple recruiting services. The 6-foot-4 guard has quickly risen to No. 39 nationally in the most recent 247Sports rankings.

Paul VI plays in the powerhouse Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, which has produced some of the nation’s best college basketball players and could become a critical recruiting area for Willard. Even though Willard arrived at Maryland without direct ties to the area, he brought in multiple assistants with local roots: David Cox grew up in Landover and has coached in Washington at the AAU level. Tony Skinn grew up in Takoma Park and played at George Mason.

So far, this staff has recruited well in the talent-rich D.C. area. Harris-Smith joins what is becoming a strong 2023 class for Maryland. Jahnathan Lamothe, a three-star guard from Baltimore, committed to the program in June, and the Terps landed four-star wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. earlier this month. Kaiser previously played at Bishop Ireton High in Alexandria and he will finish his high school career at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. All three of these local players are in the top 150 of the 247 Sports composite ratings.

The 2023 class will help fill the voids left by players on this season’s senior-laden team. Seniors Hakim Hart and Donta Scott, along with graduate students Don Carey and Jahmir Young, could all be starters during the 2022-2023 campaign. (Hart, Scott and Young could have the option return for an additional season of eligibility granted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.)

Willard bolstered his roster for next season primarily with the additions of transfers, so this 2023 class is his first chance to bring a full group of high-schoolers to Maryland. Just five months onto the job, they’ve already landed a trio of highly touted local players and have time to add more.

