Erick Fedde’s return offers bright spot in Nationals’ gloomy loss in Seattle

SEATTLE — What went relatively well in the Washington Nationals’ 4-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night: Erick Fedde made a solid return from the injured list. Joey Meneses homered in the seventh to break up Robbie Ray’s no-hitter and shutout bid with one swing. Cory Abbott retired all six batters he faced to save the bullpen from being taxed.

And that was it. That’s the list.

Ray, a 12th-round pick by the Nationals in 2012 — then the American League Cy Young Award winner last year — dominated for 6⅔ innings. The left-hander’s final line was only stained by two walks, Meneses’s solo shot and an infield single by Lane Thomas. Other than that, he struck out seven, including Meneses twice, outpitching Fedde in the right-hander’s first start since July 24.

Fedde lasted five frames, 81 pitches and was sharp aside from a two-run homer for Mitch Haniger. Behind Fedde, Victor Arano worked a scoreless sixth before the deficit ballooned against reliever Steve Cishek. With none down in the seventh, Cishek threw a middle-middle sinker to Eugenio Suárez, who crushed it 430 feet to left. Cishek faced four batters and did not record an out, yielding a single and walk after Suárez took him deep.

The Nationals (41-83), punchless for most of the game, were quiet against the Mariners’ bullpen until Meneses doubled in the ninth. But Paul Sewald shut the door after Thomas drove in Meneses with a single through the right side. So Fedde, Meneses — and to a lesser extent, Abbott and Thomas — stood as the faint silver linings.

“I felt like that’s a guy I haven’t really gotten to be this year," Fedde said of the overall performance. "Just the sharpness on my off speed and just kind of the aggression is just something I felt really comfortable with and I felt healthy and I was very happy with it.”

“Very pleased,” added Manager Dave Martinez. “We had him penciled in for about 80 to 85 pitches. He threw the ball. We talked after he came out and he said he felt great. Once again, we talk a lot about the 0-2′s, the 2-2′s and 3-2′s. Once we can clear that up, he could pitch six, seven innings.”

Meneses, 30, has 23 hits and six homers since making his major league debut Aug. 2. Fedde, 29, has a spot to keep with a rebuilding team that will eventually start testing more young starters. He is, remarkably, the longest-tenured player on the active roster. But in parts of six seasons, Fedde has had trouble finding consistency, evidenced now by his 4.88 ERA — and evidenced ahead of this season by a 5.25 ERA for his career.

Tuesday was a step forward because there seemed to be no lingering effects from his strained oblique. That doesn’t mean soreness won’t return. But through one appearance, Fedde limited the Mariners and flashed a much better feel for his curveball. After his recent rehab start with the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, Fedde told reporters his breaking ball felt as good as it had all season. Against Seattle, he pretty evenly split his arsenal with 32 sinkers, 26 cutters and 23 curves, shunning his change-up. His curve accounted for three of his strikeouts — including when Suárez was caught looking and Julio Rodríguez waved at one in the dirt — to cap his outing.

As for why the curve has been so effective, Fedde pointed to a spike in velocity. Before this start, he averaged 78.1 mph with the pitch. That number jumped to 80.3 in the defeat. It topped out at 82.

“I could tell by the swings today that it was late and we had a lot of slow bats to it, maybe seeing heater out of the hand," Fedde said. "And then a lot of chases and I mean, I want to say I probably threw 20 or so today and I feel like none of them were really hit hard.”

A reporter signaled that the total was higher.

“More?” Fedde asked. “Yeah, I think if the hitters show me that it’s all I need to see.”

Can Martinez see a 30-year-old Meneses in the team’s plans? “Hey, you know what? Right now he’s a big part of our future," Martinez said Tuesday night. "I mean, he’s done well and we’re looking for big bats like that. The good thing about it is that he can play first base and both corners of the outfield. So that’s a plus for us. It really is. I love watching him play, I love watching his at-bats.”

How tough was designating reliever Tyler Clippard for assignment? "Very, very tough,” Martinez said Tuesday afternoon. Clippard, 37, is now finished with his second stint in Washington. After spending most of the year in Rochester, he pitched an inning for the Nationals, injured his groin while warming for his next appearance, then returned to struggle in four appearances. Clippard was designated for assignment to make room for Fedde on the 26-man roster.

“I respect Clippard very much, and I respect him for what he actually did this year, which was to go down to AAA, get himself ready, work really hard to get back up here,” Martinez continued. “That’s a testament to who he is. But you know, we had to make a decision. At this point, we got a lot of guys that we really want to see and continue to see. And we wanted to give him an opportunity to maybe get hooked up with another team.”

