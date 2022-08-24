Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Unless you are going only by statistical projections, there is a bit of art to creating fantasy football ranks. That’s because a decision to place Player X in at Draft Position Y involves an amorphous combination of deciding on his most likely performance and assessing how great and reasonably attainable his upside is.

In many cases, it’s evaluating potential that leads to grouping players into tiers. For instance, I don’t think the likeliest outcome is for Justin Fields to greatly outscore Matt Ryan — who is ranked just one spot behind Fields but is slotted in a lower tier. I do think the Bears quarterback’s running ability gives him a much better chance of finishing in the top 12 at his position, and that’s the separator.

The biggest benefit of using tiered rankings during a draft, though, is to help decide when to take players from different positions. I spell it out more in my 2020 and 2021 introductions to this annual piece, but the main point is that tiers are a useful way of trying to extract value and avoid opportunity-cost mistakes at every pick.

Note that my rankings default to half-PPR — points-per-reception — scoring, so you may want to adjust certain players up or down based on expected targets and touchdowns in the passing game if your draft’s format is full-PPR or standard.

Quarterbacks

Tier 1

Advertisement

Josh Allen, Bills

It’s not that I think Allen is vastly superior to the next group of guys. It’s more the question: Would you ever draft any QB ahead of him this year? Answer: No, you would not. Therefore, he stands alone.

Tier 2

Patrick Mahomes II, Chiefs; Lamar Jackson, Ravens; Justin Herbert, Chargers; Jalen Hurts, Eagles; Kyler Murray, Cardinals

Including Allen, we have a “Big 6” of QBs whose chances at elite production distance them from the rest of the pack. Analysts have this group ordered in all sorts of different ways, with some uncertainty surrounding the Kansas City offense this season, Mahomes is often placed closer to the back than the front.

Tier 3

Joe Burrow, Bengals; Trey Lance, 49ers; Russell Wilson, Broncos; Dak Prescott, Cowboys; Tom Brady, Buccaneers

If you miss out on the top two groups, or simply prefer to wait on the position, it’s nice to know that these signal-callers have the receiving firepower to complement their considerable skills. Lance is definitely a wild card, but even if his passing is hit-or-miss, his projected rushing should ensure a steady stream of fantasy points.

Advertisement

Tier 4

Derek Carr, Raiders; Aaron Rodgers, Packers; Kirk Cousins, Vikings; Matthew Stafford, Rams

OK, you reallllly waited at QB and just want a nice, safe pick to keep you afloat at the position. These accomplished veterans won’t give you much on the ground, but they can be trusted to orchestrate effective passing attacks.

Tier 5

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars; Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins; Jameis Winston, Saints; Justin Fields, Bears

We’re getting younger and more exciting here, but also more unproven. If you are in a two-QB or superflex league, you would do well to get your second quarterback no later than this point.

Tier 6

Matt Ryan, Colts; Mac Jones, Patriots; Carson Wentz, Commanders; Daniel Jones, Giants; Ryan Tannehill, Titans; Zach Wilson, Jets; Baker Mayfield, Panthers; Davis Mills, Texans; Jared Goff, Lions

Advertisement

Major upside is a scarce commodity in this tier, but it’s a good bet that at least one of these players will have a much better season than expected. Jones was a trendy pick in that regard before concerning reports began emerging from the Giants’ training facility.

Tier 7

Marcus Mariota, Falcons; Mitch Trubisky, Steelers; Geno Smith, Seahawks; Kenny Pickett, Steelers; Jacoby Brissett, Browns; Drew Lock, Seahawks; Malik Willis, Titans; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers; Tyler Huntley, Ravens; Tyrod Taylor, Giants; Desmond Ridder, Falcons; Gardner Minshew II, Eagles; Jordan Love, Packers; Sam Darnold, Panthers; Case Keenum, Bills; Deshaun Watson, Browns

The other QBs are either starters with major job-security issues, or intriguing backups. If Willis gets on the field for any reason, his rushing ability gives him a shot to make an immediate fantasy impact. A much-needed trade could greatly improve Garoppolo’s outlook. Watson’s 11-game suspension makes him essentially undraftable in one-QB leagues.

Running backs

Tier 1

Advertisement

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers; Jonathan Taylor, Colts

I’m pro-McCaffrey here, but I would never dissuade anyone from opting for Taylor. Either way, they are the clear choices atop the running back ranks.

Tier 2

Austin Ekeler, Chargers; Saquon Barkley, Giants; Dalvin Cook, Vikings; D’Andre Swift, Lions; Najee Harris, Steelers

These are the rest of the RBs I would consider drafting in Round 1. As you can see, I’m taking an aggressive approach to Barkley, who is still just 25, will be on the field in all situations for New York and has generated glowing camp reports about his regained burst following two injury-marred seasons.

Tier 3

Javonte Williams, Broncos; Aaron Jones, Packers; Derrick Henry, Titans; Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Joe Mixon, Bengals

I see these backs as excellent options in Round 2, and any of them (cough, cough, Henry, cough) could easily make me look foolish for not ranking him higher.

Advertisement

Tier 4

Nick Chubb, Browns; James Conner, Cardinals; Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars; AJ Dillon, Packers; J.K. Dobbins, Ravens; Breece Hall, Jets; Cam Akers, Rams; Tony Pollard, Cowboys; Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys; David Montgomery, Bears

All these players have the look of high-end RB2s, not that they’ll all get there, of course. As for ranking Pollard ahead of Elliott — remember what I was saying about upside?

Tier 5

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers; Chase Edmonds, Dolphins; Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons; Devin Singletary, Bills; Rhamondre Stevenson, Patriots; Rashaad Penny, Seahawks; Miles Sanders, Eagles; Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs; Dameon Pierce, Texans; Kareem Hunt, Browns

There are greater concerns here about how extensive these backs’ roles will be for their respective offenses. They should get on the field enough, though, to make for acceptable RB2s for fantasy managers who didn’t make heavy investments early at the position.

Advertisement

Tier 6

James Cook, Bills; Josh Jacobs, Raiders; Damien Harris, Patriots; Brian Robinson Jr., Commanders; Melvin Gordon III, Broncos; Antonio Gibson, Commanders; Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles; Michael Carter, Jets; Ken Walker III, Seahawks; Darrell Henderson Jr., Rams; Jamaal Williams, Lions; Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs; Nyheim Hines, Colts; Rachaad White, Buccaneers; Khalil Herbert, Bears; James Robinson, Jaguars; Raheem Mostert, Dolphins

These RBs are all committee members, to varying degrees, and managers will be well-advised to pay close attention to how large a piece of the pie they seem slated to get.

Tier 7

Alexander Mattison, Vikings; Isaiah Spiller, Chargers; Tyler Allgeier, Falcons; Jeff Wilson Jr., 49ers; Tyrion Davis-Price, 49ers; Jerick McKinnon, Chiefs; Marlon Mack, Texans; Ameer Abdullah, Raiders; Sony Michel, Dolphins; J.D. McKissic, Commanders; Samaje Perine, Bengals; Eno Benjamin, Cardinals; Zamir White, Raiders; Damien Williams, Falcons; Mark Ingram II, Saints; Trey Sermon, 49ers; D’Ernest Johnson, Browns; Joshua Kelley, Chargers; Darrel Williams, Cardinals; Dontrell Hilliard, Titans; Zack Moss, Bills; Rex Burkhead, Texans; Ty Montgomery, Patriots

Advertisement

Handcuffs, passing-downs specialists and a trio of Niners — your guess is as good as mine on which one earns Kyle Shanahan’s favor — mark this contingent.

Tier 8

Tyler Badie, Ravens; Mike Davis, Ravens; Travis Homer, Seahawks; Boston Scott, Eagles; Matt Breida, Giants; D’Onta Foreman, Panthers; Chris Evans, Bengals; Ronald Jones II, Chiefs; Chuba Hubbard, Panthers; Trestan Ebner, Bears; Jaylen Warren, Steelers; Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers; Hassan Haskins, Titans; Anthony McFarland Jr., Steelers; Kyren Williams, Rams; Benny Snell Jr., Steelers; Snoop Conner, Jaguars

Tell me you play in an incredibly deep league without telling me you play in an incredibly deep league.

Wide receivers

Tier 1

Cooper Kupp, Rams; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Based on the logic I employed above with Josh Allen, a case could be made to drop Chase from this tier, because I can’t really see drafting him ahead of Kupp and Jefferson (who are more interchangeable). It’s just that the massive talent Chase displayed as a rookie and his bond with QB Joe Burrow make him a worthy pick in the top half of the first round of most drafts.

Advertisement

Tier 2

Stefon Diggs, Bills; Davante Adams, Raiders; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; Tyreek Hill, Dolphins

It wouldn’t be shocking to see any of these players lead the league in targets. They should be long gone by the end of the second round.

Tier 3

Tee Higgins, Bengals; A.J. Brown, Eagles; Michael Pittman Jr., Colts; Deebo Samuel, 49ers; DJ Moore, Panthers; Mike Evans, Buccaneers; Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins; Mike Williams, Chargers; Courtland Sutton, Broncos; Gabriel Davis, Bills; Keenan Allen, Chargers

If you passed on WR in the first couple of rounds, you won’t be far behind by starting with someone from this group, which can be counted on for high-end production.

Tier 4

Allen Robinson II, Rams; Diontae Johnson, Steelers; Marquise Brown, Cardinals; Jerry Jeudy, Broncos; Brandin Cooks, Texans; DK Metcalf, Seahawks; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions; Chris Godwin, Buccaneers; Rashod Bateman, Ravens; Darnell Mooney, Bears; Terry McLaurin, Commanders; JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs; Michael Thomas, Saints; Elijah Moore, Jets

The size of this group reflects the impressive depth of the WR2 field, and it provides all the reason you need to pound this position while your draft moves through the RB dead zone.

Tier 5

Drake London, Falcons; DeVonta Smith, Eagles; Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers; Adam Thielen, Vikings; Amari Cooper, Browns; Hunter Renfrow, Raiders; DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals; Robert Woods, Titans; Christian Kirk, Jaguars; Tyler Lockett, Seahawks; Kadarius Toney, Giants; Allen Lazard, Packers; Chris Olave, Saints

Here we have the last of the WRs who inspire confidence that they’ll have major target shares. Hopkins, of course, would be several rungs higher if not for his six-game suspension to start the season.

Tier 6

Rondale Moore, Cardinals; George Pickens, Steelers; Garrett Wilson, Jets; Russell Gage, Buccaneers; Jahan Dotson, Commanders; Tyler Boyd, Bengals; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chiefs; Skyy Moore, Chiefs; Treylon Burks, Titans; Chase Claypool, Steelers; Isaiah McKenzie, Bills; DJ Chark Jr., Lions; KJ Hamler, Broncos; Joshua Palmer, Chargers; Jakobi Meyers, Patriots; Jarvis Landry, Saints; Romeo Doubs, Packers; Michael Gallup, Cowboys

A bunch of highly drafted rookies — plus a fourth-rounder in Doubs, who has caught Aaron Rodgers’s all-important attention — rub shoulders here with veterans who will see plenty of action.

Tier 7

Nico Collins, Texans; Wan’Dale Robinson, Giants; Julio Jones, Buccaneers; Jalen Tolbert, Cowboys; DeVante Parker, Patriots; Robbie Anderson, Panthers; Kenny Golladay, Giants; Parris Campbell, Colts; K.J. Osborn, Vikings; Corey Davis, Jets; Sammy Watkins, Packers; Zay Jones, Jaguars; Alec Pierce, Colts; Mecole Hardman, Chiefs; Jameson Williams, Lions; Christian Watson, Packers; Kendrick Bourne, Patriots; Marvin Jones Jr., Jaguars; James Proche II, Ravens; Van Jefferson, Rams

Congratulations! If you read this list, then you are the kind of fantasy nerd who could actually get excited about some of these names. I, for one, am geeked about the possibility that Campbell may stay healthy this year and put his abundant talent to good use.

Tier 8

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Titans; Ashton Dulin, Colts; A.J. Green, Cardinals; David Bell, Browns; Donovan Peoples-Jones, Browns; Randall Cobb, Packers; Tyquan Thornton, Patriots; Laviska Shenault Jr., Jaguars; Velus Jones Jr., Bears; Braxton Berrios, Jets; Quez Watkins, Eagles; Curtis Samuel, Commanders; Jamison Crowder, Bills; Josh Reynolds, Lions; Dyami Brown, Commanders; Calvin Austin III, Steelers; Byron Pringle, Bears; William Fuller V, free agent; Odell Beckham Jr., free agent

You might as well get at least a little bit familiar with these guys, because it’s a long fantasy season and many of them will be coming to a waiver wire near you. Fuller will quickly be promoted from this tier if and when he ever signs somewhere.

Tight ends

Tier 1

Travis Kelce, Chiefs; Mark Andrews, Ravens; Kyle Pitts, Falcons

I didn’t want to give Pitts a secondary tier to himself, so I granted him the privilege of a perch with the two top candidates for fantasy supremacy. To be fair, Pitts merits inclusion as that rare TE who is the favorite to lead his team in targets.

Tier 2

Darren Waller, Raiders; George Kittle, 49ers

These two have more target competition than they or their fantasy managers might prefer, but Waller and Kittle also have a well-earned status of superiority to the rest of the TE field.

Tier 3

Dalton Schultz, Cowboys; Dallas Goedert, Eagles; T.J. Hockenson, Lions

The last of the players I’d feel comfortable having as the only TE on my roster (outside of bye weeks, of course). That means I’m advocating a slight reach, if needed, to land one.

Tier 4

Zach Ertz, Cardinals; Cole Kmet, Bears; Pat Freiermuth, Steelers; Dawson Knox, Bills; David Njoku, Browns; Gerald Everett, Chargers; Mike Gesicki, Dolphins; Hunter Henry, Patriots; Irv Smith Jr., Vikings; Robert Tonyan, Packers

If you miss out on the eight players above, you’ll still have a reasonable shot at low-end TE1 production from anyone in this tier. Ertz, Freiermuth and Henry have fairly safe floors, while Kmet, Njoku and Everett possess tantalizing breakout potential.

Tier 5

Evan Engram, Jaguars; Albert Okwuegbunam, Broncos; Tyler Higbee, Rams; Noah Fant, Seahawks; Austin Hooper, Titans; Logan Thomas, Commanders; Brevin Jordan, Texans; Mo Alie-Cox, Colts; Hayden Hurst, Bengals

We’re filling out the TE2 candidates list but still finding some intrigue. Engram has a chance to show what all the fuss was about several years ago, Okwuegbunam’s preseason usage was alarming but he has enormous physical talent, and Thomas just needs to get healthy.

Tier 6

Tyler Conklin, Jets; Cameron Brate, Buccaneers; Jonnu Smith, Patriots; Trey McBride, Cardinals; Daniel Bellinger, Giants; Greg Dulcich, Broncos; Tommy Tremble, Panthers; Adam Trautman, Saints; C.J. Uzomah, Jets; Harrison Bryant, Browns; Dan Arnold, Jaguars; Isaiah Likely, Ravens; Pharaoh Brown, Texans; Donald Parham Jr., Chargers; O.J. Howard, Bills; Juwan Johnson, Saints; Kylen Granson, Colts; Jacob Harris, Rams; Kyle Rudolph, Buccaneers; Will Dissly, Seahawks; Cade Otton, Buccaneers; Foster Moreau, Raiders

You’re probably familiar with the names of Brate, Smith, Uzomah, Howard and Rudolph. You’ll just have to take my word for it that all the other names are also real.

GiftOutline Gift Article