For high school QBs, learning playbook is a new form of summer school

Todd Lattimore Jr. remembers receiving his team’s playbook — particularly the weight of it in his hands. It was the spring of his freshman year at Northern High School in Southern Maryland. The school had just hired Rich Holzer, and the new football coach employed the run-and-shoot offense, a rare and complex scheme for the high school level.

So on the first day of practice ahead of seven-on-seven season, Holzer gave his quarterbacks a thick packet of plays, maybe 50 in all.

“I was like ‘How am I going to remember all of this,’ ” Lattimore recalled. “I went home and told my dad and he said ‘Well, let’s get started.’… I started on Page 1 and went page by page, every moment I could.”

So began an important but overlooked task in sports: a quarterback memorizing his playbook. It’s part of what makes the role so much more than just athletic ability, and it has become a much-discussed topic after news leaked last month that the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals put a clause in Kyler Murray’s contract — and later removed it — saying their Pro Bowl QB must study four hours per week.

Increasingly, studies are being conducted and articles written about how modern teens lack the focus and commitment necessary to excel in long-term commitments, such as athletics; they are more interested in social media, video games and the like. Across the D.C. area, however, studious signal callers beg to differ.

“Sure, when everything is at your fingertips, and it takes you 20 seconds to pull up anything in the world, it can be distracting,” Mount Vernon quarterback Nate Keast said. “And these distractions, for some people, they outweigh their goals. It’s easy to get on TikTok and get that instant satisfaction. It’s a lot harder to study film, but you have to believe it will be worth it.”

When he transferred from Lewis High to the Fairfax County school last August, Keast was got a crash course of the Majors’ playbook. Different quarterbacks have different ways of memorizing concepts, and for Keast it’s all about drawing. When he can draw out a play and list his reads, he knows it will stick.

If he ever wants to see a play in action, all he needs to do is pull up his team’s Hudl page. For every distraction the internet might taunt, it also provides a valuable tool.

“When I was in high school, my coach had to drive hours to meet another high school coach to trade VHS tapes,” Mount Vernon Coach Monty Fritts, 36, said. “My kids can go online and watch every play I’ve ever coached in seven years at Mount Vernon. They can type in ‘G right’ and they can see every time we’ve ever run that play.”

Walter Johnson quarterback Charlie Blessing has a similar approach to Keast. During the season, the junior carries a notebook at all times, and with any free minute he gets he pulls it out to draw plays.

“The goal is to set yourself up so you don’t have to think,” Blessing said. “A lot of quarterback play in the moment is quickly reacting to stuff. It’s not thinking.”

At Northern, Lattimore is set to take over an offense that lit up much of the region last season. Led by senior quarterback Zach Crounse, the run and shoot gave defenses fits, and the Patriots rode it to their first Maryland 3A championship.

The program’s hopes for a title defense this season rest in part on the transition to Lattimore under center. When it comes to studying, the team has a Google Classroom set up for all of its players, and it features a multidimensional breakdown of every play in the offense.

For every play there is a written description, coach’s notes, film of Northern running it in past seasons and film of a professional or college team running it as well. Sometimes there is even video of a well-known run-and-shoot employer, such as former Hawaii and SMU coach June Jones or longtime assistant Mouse Davis, explaining the concept.

“I tell the kids that there’s no reason for them not to understand the assignment,” Holzer said. “Are you going to be perfect at the technique? No, and that’s our job to refine that. But the knowledge portion of it … you should have that once we go into fall training camp.”

Mostly, it’s about effort. Keiland Cooper, a neuroscientist at the University of California at Irvine, said the biggest key to memorizing something such as a playbook is time spent. While the attention span of a young person today faces more stressors than ever before, Cooper says the idea it is shrinking is likely not true.

“It’s about practice, like anything else,” said Cooper, who works at the school’s Center for the Neurobiology of Learning and Memory. “Just like you spend a lot of time in the gym working on those muscles, you have to spend a lot of time with that playbook.”

Lattimore spends the most time with his playbook in the late spring and early summer, once his lacrosse season ends. Seven-on-seven exhibitions, which take place around that time, have become an integral part of installing scheme. In that period, Lattimore spends about 90 minutes to two hours a day working on his playbook.

“It’s made me a better studier, and probably a better person all around,” he said. “It teaches you about time, dedication and putting the work in.”

As a backup quarterback last season, he spent time at defensive end and was struck by the differences in position. Defense required homework, too, but during the game it called for a much more simplistic, almost primal approach. Keast has also noted how singular the role of high school quarterback can be, and the strange transition that comes at the end of every fall.

“It has to be the most stress-relieving feeling: When it comes to track season I just go to practice and go home,” Keast said. “With football, you have to cram all this stuff into your head because the smallest mistake can and will cost you the game.”

But in those moments when all that extra homework pays off — when a quarterback and his teammates know a play front to back and then run it to perfection on a Friday night — the reward is ultimate gratification.

“It’s the most satisfying thing of all time,” Keast said. “People talk about the most satisfying feelings in the world, but most of them have never thrown a perfect post route in a high school football game before.”

