Patrick Cantlay could make PGA Tour history with one more win

Less than a week after becoming the first player in the FedEx Cup era to win the same playoff event in consecutive years, Patrick Cantlay will take aim at another unprecedented accomplishment at the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A second straight triumph — this time in the third and final tournament of the playoffs — would deliver Cantlay the FedEx Cup championship for the second year in a row, a feat not even Tiger Woods can claim since the PGA Tour adopted the playoff format 16 years ago.

“I expect him to have almost every record, so it’s kind of surprising even — I knew that, but surprising that he has never defended,” Cantlay said of Woods, a 15-time major champion. “But I think with it being a year-long race, it’s a difficult goal to achieve because it’s not just one tournament. You have to put yourself in position for the whole year, and then that week you have to perform as well.”

On the heels of rallying to win the BMW Championship last weekend at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, Cantlay could join Woods and Rory McIlroy as the only two-time FedEx Cup champions. Woods did so in 2007 and 2009 while McIlroy collected his titles in 2017 and 2019.

The unusual, at times controversial format of the FedEx Cup playoffs means that Cantlay will begin one spot — and two strokes — behind world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to open the Tour Championship. As the owner of the most FedEx Cup points, Scheffler begins this week atop the leader board at 10 under par, with Cantlay next at 8 under.

“This is the only week of the year where you actually get strokes on the field,” said Scheffler, who has won four times this season, including at the Masters for his first major championship, “but I think I’ll be best suited if I just ignore that and just go out there and play my game and do my best.”

Another oddity to the FedEx Cup playoff format is how much a single stroke can impact the standings. Most recently it was Xander Schauffele, a fellow Californian and one of Cantlay’s closest companions on the tour, missing a putt for birdie at the 72nd hole at the BMW, preventing the world No. 5 from finishing in solo third place.

Had Schauffele made the putt — and moved ahead of Scheffler at the BMW — Cantlay in turn would have assumed first place in FedEx Cup points in the chase for the $18 million prize that comes with winning the title. Last year Cantlay banked a then-record $15 million for winning the FedEx Cup championship.

Cantlay, Schauffele and Scheffler, meantime, were among high profile players who attended a meeting with Woods last week in Delaware intended to rally support for the PGA Tour amid the mounting threat of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The Saudi Arabia-backed upstart circuit has poached notable former PGA Tour players such as Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson. None of those players are in the Tour Championship field, having lost their PGA Tour eligibility for joining LIV.

More drama surrounding the animus between the circuits is swirling this week with reports of LIV set to announce several new members at the conclusion of the Tour Championship. Headlining the list, according to multiple outlets, is world No. 2 Cameron Smith.

The reigning British Open champion withdrew from the BMW Championship last week, citing “hip discomfort,” but is listed among the field of 29 this week. Out of the Tour Championship is world No. 9 Will Zalatoris, who withdrew from the BMW on Saturday because of an ailing back.

Zalatoris, who’s third in FedEx Cup points and would have started the week three shots back of Scheffler, announced Monday he would not play in the Tour Championship because of the injury.

As for Cantlay, his one-stroke win last week over Scott Stallings — who led by two on the back nine until Cantlay went ahead to stay with a six-foot birdie putt at No. 17 — reinforced his reputation as among the tour’s most unflappable players when the stakes are highest.

He went 14 for 14 on putts inside seven feet during the final round, and is third on the PGA Tour in one-putt percentage (43.2) and 10th in putting average (1.73).

“I think putting yourself in position is maybe the thing that you can control in golf,” Cantlay said. “You can’t always control what other people around you do or where you get the right bounce or the wrong bounce, but putting yourself in contention time after time after time, the bounces are going to go your way, and you’ll get your share of wins.”

Take, for instance, the break Cantlay received on his drive at No. 17 in the closing round of the BMW. His tee ball sailed only paces beyond a fairway bunker to the right, landing in the rough and kicking left back into the short grass, setting up an ideal approach.

Then at No. 18 Cantlay deftly executed one of the more demanding shots in golf, landing his approach on the green and getting it to hold despite hitting out of a bunker with the ball at an awkward angle above his feet. Two putts later Cantlay was able to celebrate his eighth win on the PGA Tour. History could come next.

