Vanessa Bryant awarded $16 million in damages over photos from scene of 2020 Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES – A federal jury awarded Vanessa Bryant, widow of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, $16 million on Wednesday, finding that Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and fire officials had violated the civil rights of the loved ones of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and other victims of a 2020 helicopter crash by taking and circulating macabre photos of the accident that killed nine.

The jury also ordered that the county pay Chris Chester, Bryant’s fellow plaintiff in the suit whose wife Sarah and daughter Payton were also killed in the crash, $15 million.

Bryant and Chester each testified in the ten-day trial as to how learning of the existence of the photos had set back their grieving process and caused them to live in fear that the images will one day surface on social media.

Laurie Levenson, a professor of law at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, called it a “significant verdict” in a case in which the county struggled with embarrassing trial revelations and the task of cross-examining the widow of one of the city’s most beloved sports stars. “Emotional distress doesn’t have calculator,” Levenson said in reference to the jury’s job in determining an award in this case. “The county would love to argue that the harm wasn’t that bad. That might fly if you don’t have Vanessa Bryant testifying.”

The verdict was a rejection of the the defense advanced by county attorneys and officials, who argued in court that deputies and firefighters who used cell phones to take photos of the accident scene and then shared them – including at a bar, and a gala – did so as part of their official duties.

Vanessa Bryant’s civil suit, which cited emotional distress, negligence and invasion of privacy, stated that L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva “did not conduct a standard investigation” into the photos “or collect, inspect or search the offending deputies’ cellphones to determine how many existed, whether and how they had been transmitted or whether they were stored” on the internet.

This is a developing story and will be updated

