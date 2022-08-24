For some Commanders, final week of preseason is like lead-up to Super Bowl

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Last week, the Washington Commanders quarterbacks finished an epic golf-chipping competition that had raged throughout training camp. They had, a few times per week for four weeks, found pockets of time in long days at the office to fit in what Carson Wentz called essential team bonding. During the grind of camp, he said, “you got to find some way to keep it light, keep it fun.”

During dinner or after meetings, the quarterbacks sneaked out to the fields. Par 3s were simple chips into the painted “0” of a yard line, and 4s and 5s involved obstacles, multiple numbers or imaginary water hazards.

In the final days of camp, Wentz, who only really started golfing in the past year, pulled a relative upset by hitting clutch shots to beat Taylor Heinicke and rookie Sam Howell. (“I know, I know,” Heinicke, the most experienced player of the trio, said, exasperated.)

In the four-ish months they’d known one another, Heinicke and Howell had started teasing Wentz, the only dad in the group, about his lack of “swag in the shoe game.” Wentz had looked for Jordans online but struggled to gain approval from the sneakerheads, who often told him, “Dude, no. You’ll get made fun of.” So, as a reward for winning the chipping contest, Heinicke and Howell decided to buy Wentz a pair of white-and-maroon Nike Dunk Lows, which he could wear around the facility.

“We're pointing him in the right direction,” Heinicke said. “Hopefully, by the end of the year, he has a good little collection.”

In the days after the competition, camp ended, a second round of players were cut, and the vibe around the building shifted. Summer was over. The season was here. The stakes were about to get really real. The focus of many starters — who’ll play very limited snaps, if any, in the preseason finale Saturday night at Baltimore, Coach Ron Rivera said — changed to the regular-season opener, while the players at the bottom of the roster geared up for their Super Bowl.

But on the practice field, a handful of players said, it didn’t feel strange for many roster locks to line up against long shots who felt their fortunes could sway with each play. No one was taking plays off, Heinicke said, and starters still had aspects of their game they wanted to hone before Sept. 11.

“You do what you have to do,” Rivera said of the practice atmosphere. “I get that the young guys know they’re competing for the spot for their opportunity. That’s all well and good. But also, the focus is on getting ready for the season. So, with the starters, it is the same type of work that they’ve always done.”

If young players fighting for spots at the bottom of the roster felt nerves or stress, they wouldn’t betray it. Two undrafted rookies, receiver Kyric McGowan and defensive end Jacub Panasiuk, said they weren’t nervous because they’d done everything they could. Panasiuk said he may have inherited his innately calm personality from his mother, Jolanta Panasiuk, who was never fazed by her sons’ roughhouse fights.

For McGowan, the peace came from pushing himself hard. He tried to maximize every minute of camp by multitasking. He combined film study with recovery by watching game tape while wearing his Normatec boots. He combined rehab with relaxation by turning on Netflix while getting a massage.

Channing Stribling, a 27-year-old cornerback, used to constantly cram work at a feverish pace, too. Since he went undrafted out of Michigan in 2017, he’s played for 11 teams in three leagues and rarely been anywhere longer than a few months. In the past calendar year alone, he’s played in three seasons: the Canadian Football League’s, the United States Football League’s and the preseason in Washington.

Over time, he realized he needed breaks from the relentless intensity. He didn’t like that he held things in and let them build to the point that he snapped at the same people who were trying to support him as he chased his dreams. He started giving himself time to decompress between practice and film study, and when he did have to cram, he listened to his favorite music. This year, Stribling tried meditation, which he said, “isn’t really my thing ’cause I don’t like quiet,” but it has helped him appreciate his journey.

“I can’t tell you how much stress I’ve been under,” Stribling said of camp in Washington. “But I think, for me, I’m able to just have fun. I mean, [stress is] what comes with the game. That’s what I fell in love with, that feeling that I get [when I play].”

Marken Michel, a 29-year-old receiver who’s a long shot in a competitive room, said he’s shared a similar sentiment with the younger players, including McGowan. Michel tries not to do too much — “They’re pretty bright guys, and they understand how this thing works,” he said — but if he sees a player overwhelmed, he’ll remind him it’s not bad to be nervous.

As a rookie in 2016, Michel didn’t make it out of camp with Minnesota. He went on to spend two years in Canada, broke his scapula and watched his brother, running back Sony Michel, score the only touchdown in a Super Bowl win in 2019. That fall, Marken Michel ran out for his first snap of the first preseason game with Philadelphia and took a deep breath. He reminded himself he’d done this hundreds of times before. Seconds later, he caught a 75-yard touchdown pass.

“You understand how serious this is, that this is our livelihood,” Michel said. “But I’ve learned over the years … whenever a guy's relaxed and he's having fun, that's when he plays his best.”

Still, over the years, a half-dozen players said, the fear of being cut never leaves. Reminders of how thin the margins are in the NFL are everywhere. After Michel scored the long touchdown, the Eagles still cut him. On Thursday, the day after Stribling did an interview for this story, Washington cut him.

The feeling extends even to Heinicke, the quarterback who’s become a local folk hero and could serve as an adviser to Wentz, a mentor to Howell and one of the league’s best backups in case of injury. He still wonders if, come next Tuesday, he might get that call.

“You just never know,” Heinicke said. “Sam’s put a lot of good film out there. He’s a great quarterback, and I’m just trying to keep up with him and do what I can to the best of my abilities.”

