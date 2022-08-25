Cade Cavalli always wanted to prove himself. Now he can in the big leagues.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Once Cade Cavalli could hold a baseball, all he wanted to do was play with the big kids. Tristian, his brother, was three years older and Cade’s idol. When their mom, Becky, asked Cade who to invite to his birthday parties, he would give her lists of Tristian’s friends and none of his own classmates. She worried about whether Cade would become his own person. And when Cade joined Tristian’s youth team, when he was the best shortstop and could already hit, she and Brian, Cade’s dad, worried what the other parents might think.

“You watch your kids a lot and you always look for signs of what they may be like as adults,” Becky said in an interview before this season, long before it was announced that Cavalli would make his major league debut at Nationals Park on Friday night. “But once I realized that Cade was just so driven, that he just wanted to set his pace and move faster and faster, I wasn’t as concerned anymore.

“That was Cade. Wanting to prove himself was Cade being himself.”

Behind Cavalli, now 24, no longer the child who wanted to tail his brother like a shadow, is an enduring antsiness. When he first tested life as a full-time pitcher, he was a soon-to-be college sophomore in the Cape Cod League, hurting his arm because he couldn’t resist throwing during games when he was supposed to be off. After he led the entire minor leagues in strikeouts in 2021, he started watching YouTube videos that taught him meditation and breathing exercises. He wanted to learn how to sit still. In those quiet moments, though, in a hotel near the Washington Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Fla., he would picture himself on a major league mound.

Advertisement

Up until this point, that was just a vision. He would face Mike Trout in the eighth inning of his imagination. He would celebrate a tight win, leaping off the diamond to hug teammates who streamed from the dugout. But at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Cavalli will find the rubber and stare down the Cincinnati Reds. He will have a real opponent with real stakes.

He will have stepped into the teeth of his wildest dreams.

But for Cavalli, for a planner who used to fill notebooks with a single-minded goal of being here — who once predicted this future in an elementary school assignment, even if he promised to be a doctor and professional baseball player — ascension is no surprise.

With six weeks left in the season, the last-place Nationals had good reason to promote him from Class AAA Rochester, where he had a 1.47 ERA in his last seven starts. They are staking a portion of their rebuild on whether Cavalli can make the giant leap from the minors, a trial that begins now but will stretch across multiple years. Yet if there’s pressure in that, it is probably equal to his self-imposed expectations, the idea that only Cade Cavalli can keep Cade Cavalli from success.

Advertisement

“Whenever someone asks me about pressure from the outside, from the rankings sites, whatever, I think about the pressure I have always put on myself,” Cavalli said this past spring, leaning so far forward that he almost fell from a folding chair by a practice field in West Palm Beach. “It’s never been a bad thing. To me, it’s been a good thing and one reason why I am where I am. I hold myself to a high standard. I want to be great, you know?”

Since he was picked in the first round of the 2020 draft, everyone has wanted him to be something, if not Max Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg than the next iteration of a dominant starter in D.C. Contenders in Washington have typically been built around a strong rotation. Cavalli, then, is supposed to be part of a new foundation, joining starters Josiah Gray and MacKenzie Gore, and whoever else emerges from the system or through free agency down the line.

If Luis García returns from the injured list Friday, the Nationals would glimpse a potential core in the middle of the diamond. García, 22, would be at second base with CJ Abrams, 21, playing shortstop. Before the top of the first inning, Keibert Ruiz, 24, would slide on his catcher’s mask and squat behind the plate. But only one player will hold the ball and an unchecked power to dictate the game.

That’s how Cavalli has envisioned it all along.

GiftOutline Gift Article