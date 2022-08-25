Chet Holmgren, NBA draft’s No. 2 pick, to miss rookie season with injury

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren will miss the upcoming NBA season with a right foot injury, the team announced on Thursday. The No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, Holmgren sustained a Lisfranc injury Saturday while defending LeBron James during a pro-am game in Seattle. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Certainly, we are disappointed for Chet, especially given the excitement he had about getting on the floor with his teammates this season,” Thunder General Manager Sam Presti said in a statement.

Oklahoma City Thunder 7-footer Chet Holmgren will miss the 2022-2023 season with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot. Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, suffered the injury in a Pro-Am game in Seattle on Saturday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 25, 2022

Holmgren entered the June draft as one of its most intriguing prospects. At 7-foot-1, he blended his size with an impressive offensive repertoire and his ability to impact the game on the defensive side of the ball, although his lack of bulk at 195 pounds was a concern for some teams.

Those concerns didn’t deter the Thunder come June, when Orlando’s surprise selection of Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick left Jabari Smith available at No. 2, and threatened a Holmgren slide down the draft board. But Oklahoma City stayed the course and selected the Gonzaga freshman rather than taking Smith.

In Oklahoma City, Holmgren landed on a team committed to a patient developmental approach and one which could help shield him from questions about his physique early in his career. The team also added a pair of lottery picks in Ousmane Dieng and Jalen Williams.

Another angle of Chet Holmgren’s foot injury at the recent Pro-Am.



Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ATuN43vF5S — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 24, 2022

Holmgren was expected to evolve into an exciting offensive contributor in Oklahoma City alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey, and quickly flashed that ability during his Summer League debut, where he scored 23 points on 4-of-6 from 3-point range, plus seven rebounds, six blocks and four assists in almost 24 minutes. He averaged 14.0 points and 8.4 rebounds in five games at the Las Vegas Summer League.

Months earlier, Holmgren, the highest-ranked recruit to sign with Gonzaga, was named West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. He helped lead the top-seeded Bulldogs to the Sweet 16, where they lost to Arkansas.

“We know Chet has a long career ahead of him within our organization and the Oklahoma City community,” Presti said. “One of the things that most impressed us during the process of selecting Chet was his determination and focus. We expect that same tenacity will carry him through this period of time as we work together and support him during his rehabilitation.”

