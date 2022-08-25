Kris Ward fired after training incident, Spirit’s Mark Krikorian says

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tension within the team was already at a breaking point and Ward’s job was in jeopardy amid a 1-6-9 record and 15-game winless streak, said one person, who, like others who knew of the matter, requested anonymity to speak on it.

Krikorian, who said he did not witness the incident, said he conducted meetings with players over the weekend and notified the NWSL and its players’ union of the situation. Ward was disinvited from a team retreat over the weekend, one person said.

Ward, who was fired Monday morning by Krikorian and owner Y. Michele Kang, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Meghann Burke, executive director of the NWSL Players Association, confirmed Krikorian contacted the union Sunday. The league office did not have an immediate comment.

Ward’s dismissal came about one year after then-coach Richie Burke was suspended by the Spirit for alleged verbal and emotional abuse of players. After a league investigation, he was fired. In recent years, several other NWSL coaches have been ousted for their treatment of players.

Ward was on Burke’s staff and, upon Burke’s ouster, was named interim head coach. He led the team to its first championship and received the permanent job.

One person close to the situation said Ward’s behavior was not nearly as bad as other fired coaches but he had lost the trust of his players and his relationship with many them was deteriorating. Coupled with the Spirit’s poor results, that person said, it had reached a breaking point.

“We’ve been following quite closely how the results have gone and they haven’t been great,” Krikorian said. “So I think probably a combination of factors have led to this decision. … It was fairly clear that a change was necessary.”

Krikorian said he discussed the direction of the team with the players. “Ultimately, those decisions will rest with me,” he said, “but I won’t be doing my job if I’m not involving players and if I’m not involving staff in all of the different elements.”

Krikorian said he has selected an interim coach, pending background checks, though he did not announce who he had picked. Angela Salem, a first-year assistant, is running practices and will oversee Saturday’s match in Houston.

The interim coach, people close to the situation, is unlikely to become the permanent guide, and the Spirit plans to conduct a broader search in the offseason. Among the possible candidates is Mark Parsons, who coached Washington, the Portland Thorns and, until recently, the Dutch national team.

Krikorian, who coached Florida State to three NCAA titles before stepping down early this year, said he has no plans to reenter the coaching field.

“Absolutely not,” he said. “That was my previous life. I’m onto the next one.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

