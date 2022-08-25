Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Something strange happened at Yankee Stadium this week. The sky didn’t fall. The crumbling New York Yankees barreled helplessly into the feel-good New York Mets and their immovable aces on their way to some yet-unseen rock bottom and … swept the series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight They beat Max Scherzer. The Mets pushed back Jacob deGrom. The iceberg-sized pieces of the heavens that were burying their historic season last week suddenly stopped falling. They entered Thursday having won three straight games. They are getting slugger Giancarlo Stanton back from injury, if all goes well. By the end of the series on Wednesday, it was the Mets confronting their shrinking division lead as the Yankees headed west with an eight-game cushion.

“Onward and upward,” New York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game, overtly unwilling to declare the Yankees “out” of the slump that left him pounding the table in frustration just a few days earlier.

He is right to exercise caution, because the sky could be falling again soon. In some ways, the sky is always falling here, where financial means eliminate excuses and decades without losing renders them unacceptable, where any shortcoming is one that could be addressed and therefore should be.

“There is no in between. It’s just either one or the other,” their longtime general manager, Brian Cashman, said at a news conference Monday. “Our job is to find a way to be flying high and make sure that the product out there is something that everybody’s excited about. So that’s the challenge. And the challenge upon us is to deal with the adversity and get through this sooner than later. But it’s easier said than done.”

Similarly easier said than done is distinguishing whether a month or so of offensive flailing and losing baseball are cause for panic or inevitable symptoms of the grind. In late June, the Yankees were 30 games over .500, on pace to break the 2001 Seattle Mariners record of 116 wins. By Wednesday, they were on pace to win 99.9 games — though neither number guarantees anything in October. Perhaps the beginning of the season was a fluke. Perhaps the slump is.

Further complicating evaluation is the fact that this Yankees team is fighting off the memory of the 2021 team, a team defined from start to finish by relentless streakiness, by near-misses and bad defense that resulted in an American League wild-card loss — a team both Boone and Cashman admit was hard to watch. When the 2022 Yankees started looking like the 2021 Yankees, even for a few weeks, the obvious question arose: Are they still that streaky feast-or-famine team with the late-inning lethargy? Or is this team different, as it appeared earlier this season?

“This team is nothing like last year,” Cashman said Monday. “This team is hungry.”

“If you had a meter for testing commitment and caring and all that, it would be off the charts with that group,” Cashman also said. “But, been through this enough to know, too … there are spaces and time and patches your team can hit where it just doesn’t — it looks more zombie than what you’re used to seeing.”

But while this season’s zombie apocalypse seemed to last all year, the Yankees have reason to believe they could soon be coming back to life.

Stanton’s return, which could come Thursday as the Yankees begin a three-city, cross-country trip in Oakland, should make a difference. Since the slugger last played on July 23, the Yankees are scoring 3.82 runs per game with a .682 OPS. Before that date, the Yankees were scoring 5.35 runs per game with a .775 team OPS.

The lineup, like any lineup, is better with Stanton. But so is the guy at the heart of that lineup. Without Stanton looming to punish them, teams can pitch more carefully to American League MVP candidate Aaron Judge. Before Stanton’s injury, 48 percent of pitches Judge saw were in the strike zone. Since then that figure is 42 percent, one of the lowest percentages in the league. With Stanton in the lineup regularly, Judge was seeing 30 percent four-seamers. Without him? Less than 20 percent.

Surprisingly, Judge has a higher OPS since Stanton’s injury than he did before it. But he is getting fewer chances: Before Stanton’s injury, Judge was walking 11 percent of the time. Since? 19 percent.

The combination of several similar injury-related changes could explain how a team that looked unbeatable suddenly stumbled into losing six straight series for the first time since 1995 — the year a kid named Derek Jeter made his major league debut.

For example, injuries pummeled their once-deep bullpen. Aroldis Chapman went down, then didn’t look the same. New closer Clay Holmes landed on the injured list. Trade deadline acquisition Scott Effross joined him Monday. Emerging stalwart Michael King fractured his elbow. Chad Green needed Tommy John surgery. Before those injuries started piling up in July, the Yankees had the lowest bullpen ERA in baseball at 2.71 and a 25 percent strikeout rate. Since the start of July, that ERA has jumped to 3.38 with a 23 percent strikeout rate — not a drastic drop, but a big enough one to leave an historically elite team susceptible to mortality now and then.

Individual drop-offs make some sense, too. Anthony Rizzo missed time in early August because of injury, then struggled to find his rhythm offensively in the weeks that followed. Now, a few weeks later, he has hits in three straight games and walks in two of them.

Or look at their prized trade deadline acquisition, starter Frankie Montas, who struggled after joining a rotation he was supposed to help anchor.

When Cashman spoke to reporters Monday afternoon, he offered a logical explanation for the dip: Montas was just coming back from a shoulder injury when the A’s traded him. A death in the family then kept him away from the Yankees for a few days when he might otherwise have been settling in.

Montas owned a 3.18 ERA with the Athletics. In his first three starts with the Yankees, his ERA was 9.00. Tuesday night, he held the dynamic Mets lineup to two runs in 5⅔ innings — as if, perhaps, he was settling in.

But in New York, where money and expectations are never scare, the question remains: if key parts of the Yankees’ slide are easily explained, should they have also been foreseeable? Cashman said Monday he has never seen a team barrel through an injury-free stretch like the Yankees did earlier this season. But if the roster succeeded while relying on Stanton and Judge in the middle to make up for lighter-hitting pieces like Jose Trevino, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and slumping Aaron Hicks at the bottom, the expectation around the Yankees is that they are financially able to plan for all catastrophe.

While wins haven’t piled up since the trade deadline, the Yankees did take credible steps to immunize their lineup against the same feast-or-famine habits they had in 2021. They jettisoned struggling Joey Gallo and replaced him with steady on-base man Andrew Benintendi. He has changed their lineup and steadied their fortunes in recent days, as the former Red Sox and Royals outfielder has come up with big hits against elite starters when the Yankees needed them most.

Starter Jordan Montgomery has turned into Greg Maddux since Cashman traded him to the St. Louis Cardinals, the player he got in return, Harrison Bader, has yet to play a game because of injury. He will help. Injured starter Luis Severino threw a simulated game Tuesday. Proven reliever Zach Britton begins a rehab assignment Wednesday. Slowly but surely, the pieces that were missing are clicking back into place. Perhaps the Yankees did fix their problems after all. As New York Mets Manager Buck Showalter put it Monday, when asked about his crosstown rivals’ slide: “There’s a lot of people who would love to have their problems.”

But those people do not play under the constant threat of zombie invasion or celestial collapse. In the Bronx, all problems are big problems — unacceptable problems — which can make it hard to remember that sometimes, baseball problems solve themselves.

