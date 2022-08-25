Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Because the current state of the local baseball team is both terrible and completely in flux, and because Cade Cavalli’s major-league debut is more a puzzle piece that could be a part of better days than a full-on solution for the worst-in-the-majors record, it’s worth thinking about what matters most. And what matters most about the Washington Nationals’ future is not who pitches Friday against Cincinnati but who owns the team for decades to come.

That owner, it seems, could be Ted Leonsis, a name that incites more feelings — in all directions — than any of the other suitors who have been identified as potential purchasers from the Lerner family. So wonder along with me here. How would a Leonsis-owned Nationals franchise fit into both the competitive landscape of Major League Baseball and the sports-and-entertainment landscape of the nation’s capital?

This is all speculative, of course, and Leonsis’s status as a potential bidder doesn’t mean he’ll be the next owner. But until this week — when The Post reported that Leonsis had taken the steps required by MLB to gain access to all the Nationals’ financial information — the names that had surfaced as potential bidders hadn’t piqued much interest or come with anything of a track record. Michael B. Kim is a South Korean American billionaire who hasn’t owned or run a sports franchise. Stanley Middleman is a Philadelphia-area mortgage tycoon who hasn’t done that either.

Leonsis has done it with multiple teams right in front of our eyes in Washington, and the decidedly mixed results he’s produced have begot the decidedly mixed reaction from fans — online, at least — about his potential stewardship of the Nats. His bid would seem to gain financial heft because David Rubenstein, the former Carlyle Group head and longtime Washington philanthropist, has joined as a partner. But Leonsis has the sports resume — and it’s worth looking at the past if we’re trying to predict the future.

In 2004, Leonsis landed instant-Hall of Famer Alex Ovechkin with the first pick in the NHL draft and built a Capitals team around him that became a regular-season juggernaut and finally broke through for a Stanley Cup in 2018. In 2010, he landed John Wall with the first pick in the NBA draft and has never advanced past the second round of the playoffs. His Mystics traded for WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne to help turn a worst-in-the-league outfit into contenders, culminating in the 2019 championship.

Wild rides, all. There’s just not a clear pattern of results. What there is, though, is a long record of patience with front office management that could be telling.

When Leonsis took over the Capitals in 1999, George McPhee was the general manager. He remained in that spot until the end of the 2013-14 season despite never advancing beyond the second round of the playoffs. When Leonsis took over sole ownership of the Wizards in 2010, Ernie Grunfeld had been the general manager for nearly seven years. He remained in that spot until the end of the 2018-19 season despite never advancing beyond the second round of the playoffs.

And in each case, when Leonsis finally made a move, he turned to the person who had been riding shotgun alongside the ousted executive for years: Brian MacLellan, a Capitals employee for 13 seasons including the previous seven as McPhee’s assistant GM; and Tommy Sheppard, an aide to Grunfeld in all sorts of roles since 2003.

So, if you’re Nationals GM Mike Rizzo and his top lieutenants, wouldn’t you be rooting for Leonsis? It would appear he’d at least take a measured approach to assessing the franchise’s direction. Blowing things up for the sake of blowing them up isn’t the Leonsis Way.

About the Nats’ direction: If there is a prominent criticism of the Lerners’ tenure as owners — which includes soon-to-be three 100-loss seasons, five postseason appearances and the 2019 World Series title — it is that they have been unable to keep their best players. We’ve been over the particulars ad nauseam, and each case is different. But Friday night, the team behind Cavalli — the club’s top pitching prospect — won’t have Bryce Harper or Juan Soto in the outfield, Trea Turner at shortstop or Anthony Rendon at third base. Two left in free agency. Two were traded before they became free agents because the perception was they would leave when they did. The end result is they’re not here, and that hurts.

Whatever your assessment of him, Leonsis has kept his stars — and there’s a for-better-or-worse element to that, too. Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom, who were the Batman and Robin of transforming hockey in this town, each have signed multiple extensions here. Leonsis gave Wall a four-year, $170-million extension in 2017 — the maximum allowed — and this summer issued Bradley Beal a supermax deal worth a staggering $251 million over five years.

There are ramifications to all that. Backstrom is badly slowed by an ailing hip and may never again resemble the player he once was, crippling the Caps’ financial ability to build another contender. Wall eventually departed in trade, and there are questions about whether Beal is the kind of alpha megastar around whom a team can be built, even if he’s being paid like he is.

But all of those examples show that Leonsis seems to value — perhaps even overvalue — the assets he has. How would that transfer to baseball?

There is, of course, another factor in a potential Leonsis-Nationals pairing: Is owning so many teams in one town good for fans?

There’s really not much of a precedent. Stan Kroenke and his wife Ann Walton Kroenke own the NBA’s Denver Nuggets, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, MLS’s Colorado Rapids as well as the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams — giving them the reigning Stanley Cup and Super Bowl champions. But no other single person owns more than two major pro teams in a single market. Just two own a baseball team and another major franchise: Chris Ilitch of the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings and Jerry Reinsdorf of the Chicago White Sox and Bulls.

So there’s no meaningful sample size here. Still, it’s been clear for years that owning the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics isn’t what Leonsis sees as his endgame. His Monumental Sports and Entertainment umbrella also encompasses the minor-league Capital City Go-Go, an esports business, Capital One Arena and Eagle Bank Arena in northern Virginia. He has spoken about creating a “supercity” that spans from Baltimore to Richmond.

In a perfect world, it’s easy to envision how this would work out for both Leonsis and fans. With his recent acquisition of NBC Sports Washington, he’d have the existing winter programming with the Capitals and Wizards, then fill the summer with Nationals games.

We know, of course, that this isn’t a perfect world. At this point, the Nationals don’t even come with their own media rights, because those are still tied up in the MASN-Baltimore Orioles debacle. There’s a school of thought that it actually would make more sense for Leonsis to buy the Orioles — if and when the Angelos family puts them up for sale — because by gaining control of the Orioles-owned MASN, he would own the broadcast rights for two baseball teams, and that would be an easier way to build a sports-and-entertainment empire.

But that’s not where we are — at least not yet. What we have at the moment is a Nationals franchise looking for a new owner, a local figure familiar to the team’s fans as an interested suitor, and important questions about the direction of it all. Cade Cavalli might pitch well Friday, and he might pitch poorly. Don’t read too much into it either way. The more important issue is what Ted Leonsis — or anybody else — would do if he or she took control of the entire organization.

