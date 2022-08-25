The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What questions do you have about the Commanders? Ask The Post.

By
and 
 
August 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Quarterback Carson Wentz is getting ready to start his first season with the Commanders. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

The final preseason game of the summer is Saturday. The regular season starts two weeks later. It’s almost NFL season — the first in which the local entry will be known as the Washington Commanders.

Coach Ron Rivera’s third season begins with a new quarterback in Carson Wentz, without injured defensive end Chase Young — and with plenty of issues in between.

Chase Young will miss the Commanders’ first four games — at least

To help provide much better answers than I could on my own, I’ve enlisted ace beat writer Nicki Jhabvala to lead the way. We’ll start answering at 1 p.m. on Thursday, but please feel free to get your questions in well before that.

Send us your questions below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity.

Thomas Floyd, an editor for The Post’s Sports section, produced this Q&A.

