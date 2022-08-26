Two women file lawsuits accusing George Foreman of sexual abuse

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

George Foreman, the former two-time world heavyweight boxing champion, is accused of sexually abusing two women when they were teenagers in the 1970s, according to lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The separate lawsuits were filed under the pseudonyms Denise F. and Gwen H., according to Reuters. Denise alleges that Foreman started grooming her when she was 8 years old and sexually abused her when she was 15. Gwen claims Foreman abused and raped her when she was 15 and 16. Both women, who are now in their 60s, said they met Foreman as young children through their fathers, who were boxing associates of Foreman.

The lawsuits do not refer to Foreman by name, but the women describe their alleged abuser as the former professional heavyweight boxer who defeated Joe Frazier in 1973 to become the heavyweight champion of the world. The 73-year-old Foreman won the first of his two world heavyweight titles by knocking out Frazier on Jan. 22, 1973.

Foreman, who retired from boxing in 1997, issued a statement denying the claims when the allegations became public last month.

“Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family,” Foreman said. “They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies.”

Foreman said he would work with his lawyers to “fully and truthfully expose my accusers’ scheme” in court.

“I don’t pick fights, but I don’t run away from them either,” Foreman said in the statement.

Both women are seeking a jury trial and an unspecified amount in damages, according to Reuters. The lawsuits were filed under a 2019 California law that allows survivors of childhood sexual assault a three-year window for the revival of past claims that might have expired because of the statute of limitations. The window expires at the end of this year.

Foreman won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City before compiling a 76-5 record with 68 knockouts during his professional career. He lost the world heavyweight title to Muhammad Ali in the “Rumble in the Jungle” in Zaire in 1974. At the age of 45 in 1994, Foreman defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer to become the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history.

