Gonzaga, eager to forget about last year, begins 2022 emphatically

With the roars of cheers surrounding him, Gonzaga wide receiver Brendan Lee caught the opening kickoff near the 15-yard line Friday night. The senior ran to his left, and when he crossed midfield, only the home turf separated him from the end zone. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After scoring 15 seconds into the season opener, Lee sprinted to the sideline and chest-bumped Gonzaga students, who could hardly contain their excitement before the game started and now were downright bonkers.

The most recent memory for Gonzaga, coming off its worst season in over a decade, was losing four of its final five games. Lee set a new tone to start this fall. The No. 8 Eagles, in the first game of the season for both teams, never let up in their 37-14 win over No. 11 Archbishop Carroll in Northwest Washington.

“It’s a feeling like nothing in the world,” Lee said. “When you’re playing, you kind of black out. Then you realize what happened after.”

Friday’s matchup featured a history that extends decades. Carroll won 13 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles — still the second-most in league history — between 1960 and 1988 under Coach Maurice “Maus” Collins. After retiring, Collins began coaching Gonzaga in 1991 and built the Eagles into a powerhouse.

When 1991 Carroll graduate Robert Harris returned as the Lions’ coach in 2015, he struggled to accept a new reality. Gonzaga has developed into one of the D.C. area’s elite teams; Carroll is in the WCAC’s second division. In Gonzaga’s previous seven wins over Carroll in the past decade, the Eagles won by at least three touchdowns.

Carroll and Gonzaga scrimmaged the past two seasons, but this fall both teams had an open slot to begin the year. Carroll was coming off its best campaign in recent history, finishing 13-1 and with a D.C. State Athletic Association championship. Gonzaga suffered its first losing season since 2008 last year after quarterback Caleb Williams, now USC’s starter, graduated.

Gonzaga proved the gap between the teams remains large. The Eagles led 25-0 at halftime Friday.

“I couldn’t be happier with how we played,” offensive lineman Evan Link said. “The atmosphere in this place is amazing. It’s a different feeling.”

The play that began Gonzaga’s spurt was in the works all week. Gonzaga coaches pinpointed the left side of the field as Carroll’s weakness on kickoffs. Before the kick, Lee told his teammates the Eagles would return it for a touchdown. Lee has always been fast, but he enhanced his speed in the offseason, hoping to move past last season’s disappointment.

Lee later caught a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to clinch the win, allowing Gonzaga players to celebrate joyously with their fans for the first time since last October.

“We’re ready to keep doing it,” Lee said. “We’re confident. We’re excited to play the rest of our schedule.”

