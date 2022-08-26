Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The English Premier League has a top two problem. At the start of the 2022-23 season on Aug. 5, Caesars Sportsbook listed defending champion Manchester City as a -165 favorite to win the league, implying that Pep Guardiola’s squad had a slightly better than 62 percent chance to finish on top. Liverpool — last year’s runner-up, led by charming extrovert Jurgen Klopp — checked in at +200, or 33.33 percent to win.

Taken together, the sportsbook implied that one of those two teams would win the championship 95.59 percent of the time. Other books offered similar odds. The logical conclusion: of the 20 teams in the EPL, only two had a reasonable shot to win the trophy.

This dynamic isn’t a one-year fluke. Since the beginning of the 2018-19 season, Manchester City and Liverpool have dominated the first and second spots in the league table, finishing in the top two every year except for Liverpool’s third-place finish during the pandemic-altered 2020-21 campaign. More impressively, City averaged 89.5 points over each of the past four seasons, with Liverpool earning 89.25 points. The next closest? Chelsea at 69.75 points, a difference of nearly 20 points or the equivalent of nearly seven more wins across a 38-game season. There’s not exactly parity in the world’s richest league.

The result of this dominant duo is that supporters of other teams are relegated to an altered reality, one where a top-four finish — thus earning a spot in the following season’s lucrative all-European Champions League — marks a win in itself.

"The understanding for the majority of Tottenham fans is that we want to push for Champions League football,” said Eric Kmetz, a member of the club’s DC Spurs supporter group. “What’s our measure of success? If we finished third, we wouldn’t consider it a failure of a season.”

"Top four and winning one of the domestic cup competitions is probably the target,” Brian Wolff, chapter secretary for Chelsea Chicago, said.

Kurtis Powers, president and founder of Arsenal NYC, is even more pragmatic. He and fellow supporters of the 13-time league champion simply want to see progress under Manager Mikel Arteta. “It does appear to be a system coming together and one that I can be excited about,” he said. “Do I think that we’re going to win the league? I would say no.”

The combined wage bill of these three clubs totals more than 400 million pounds, or roughly $501 million, according to FBRef. Add another 209 million pounds for Manchester United, a historically successful squad with little chance to win the title, and that’s more than three quarters of a billion dollars spent by teams realistically battling to finish third or fourth.

Of course, there could be a surprise winner. During the 2015-16 season, Leicester City famously overcame 5,000-1 preseason odds and took home the EPL crown. Additionally, the 2022-23 will be a disjointed affair because of an unprecedented World Cup break in November and December. This pause could have an adverse impact on the top teams by disrupting momentum or opening up star players to the risk of injury at the global event. And, as they say, there’s a reason you play the games. Despite dominating chances and possession, Liverpool tied its first two matches, needing comebacks against Fulham and Crystal Palace, and lost to Manchester United. City won two and drew one, scoring nine and conceding three. So yes, there’s a chance the consensus two best teams do not end up on top of the table when the season concludes in May, though despite these early season slip-ups, they still have the best odds to win with City at -275 and Liverpool at +600.

But the more likely scenario is that the rich continue to get richer for the foreseeable future, literally and figuratively. Television money is a key driver of cash, and the Premier League distributes this money in an unequal way. Fifty percent of domestic television revenue is split equally between Premier League clubs, but 25 percent is determined by final league position and 25 percent is divvied up by the number of times a club is on television, which naturally skews higher for the best and most popular teams. Furthermore, while international broadcast revenue had previously been split evenly, a rule change for the 2019-20 season means that new revenue is awarded based on a formula that rewards placing higher in the table.

“The best teams tend to reinforce their success because they get more revenue for being successful,” sports economist Andrew Zimbalist said. “Because of the absence of revenue sharing as we know it in the United States, wealth tends to reproduce wealth, and success tends to reproduce success.”

And there’s never been a better time to be the best club. Over the next three seasons, the Premier League will rake in 10.5 billion pounds (about $12.4 billion) across its domestic and international television contracts. That’s up 1.3 billion pounds (about $1.5 billion) from the previous contracts, and more than four times what the league earned during the 2013-2016 cycle. The entire EPL is swimming in money, but nowhere more than at the top.

It’s no surprise than that over the past half-decade, City and Liverpool parlayed on-field winning into on-field winning. It’s a cycle that reinforces itself, great teams with great coaching helping to recruit great players. (Great resources help, too. City is funded by the immense wealth of the United Arab Emirates.) While the duopoly isn’t unbreakable — in sports and life, all things must end — it’s a fixture for the near-term.

Still, supporters of other teams will continue to aspire for the top spot.

"I would want the Premier League trophy,” Kmetz said. “I’d want to see Hugo [Lloris, Tottenham’s goalkeeper and captain] and the rest of the team lift the Premier League trophy this year, even if it meant missing out on Champions League football the following year or two or four.”

Chelsea supporter Wolff took a more philosophical stance.

"For us, if you’re not competing for the league, then what are you doing?” he wonders. “Are we just existing?”

