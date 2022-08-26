Marcus Fleming leaves Maryland football program, faces assault charge

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland football wide receiver Marcus Fleming has entered the transfer portal as he faces a second-degree assault charge stemming from an incident in June. Before entering the transfer portal, Fleming had been away from the team and not participating in preseason training camp activities, a team spokesman said. The school did not directly comment on Fleming’s arrest.

The charge, shown on the state’s public judiciary logs, lists Ariana Wright, a sophomore on Maryland’s track and field team, as the complainant.

Fleming also has filed a second-degree assault complaint against Wright. The trial for that case is set for Oct. 20, according to the state’s judiciary logs. Wright remains on the Maryland roster, and the track and field team has not started practice yet, a spokesman said.

The Baltimore Sun first reported that Fleming had been charged with second-degree assault, also noting that a first-degree assault charge against Fleming was dropped Thursday in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Fleming transferred to the Maryland program from Nebraska after the 2020 season. The Miami native appeared in eight games with three starts last season, recording 18 receptions for 197 yards.

