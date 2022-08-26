Bills withhold punter Matt Araiza from Friday’s preseason game

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE — The Buffalo Bills withheld rookie punter Matt Araiza from their preseason game Friday night in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers, one day after he and two of his former teammates on San Diego State University’s football team were accused in a civil lawsuit of participating in a gang rape of a minor during a party last year at an off-campus residence.

Araiza traveled with the team to Charlotte and was seen at Bank of America Stadium before the game. But a person familiar with the situation said before the game that Araiza would not play. According to that person, the Bills had no plans, as of about an hour before the scheduled 7 p.m. kickoff, to immediately release Araiza on Friday, as the team continued to gather information about the allegations.

Araiza was not available to comment, and his agent, Joe Linta, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit, dated Thursday, was filed in California Superior Court in San Diego County. It identifies the plaintiff as Jane Doe and says she was a 17-year-old minor on Oct. 17, at the time of alleged incident. The lawsuit says Araiza, then 21, and then-teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin (Pa’a) Ewaliko “gang-raped Doe … inside the Residence during a Halloween party.”

The plaintiff attended the party, held at Araiza’s residence, with three of her female friends, according to the lawsuit. According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff “was observably intoxicated upon arrival.” Araiza handed her a drink in the home’s backyard, the lawsuit says, adding that “this drink not only contained alcohol, but other intoxicating substances.” The plaintiff told Araiza which high school she attended, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Araiza “led Doe over to the side yard of the house where he told her to perform oral sex on him.” She complied, according to the lawsuit, which says that Araiza “pulled her up from the ground, turned her around facing away from the party, and used his penis to penetrate her vagina from behind.”

Araiza allegedly led the plaintiff to a bedroom inside the house with at least three other men, including Leonard and Ewaliko, present. According the lawsuit, the plaintiff “went in and out of consciousness while she was being raped.” The lawsuit says the plaintiff immediately informed her friends that she had been raped, and she reported the allegations to the police the following day.

According to the lawsuit, Araiza “confirmed having sex with Doe” during an Oct. 28 “pretext call” with her, during which she received instructions from detectives, and he told her to be tested for sexually transmitted diseases because he’d tested positive for chlamydia. When Doe asked Araiza, on direction by the detectives, whether they’d had “actual sex,” according to the lawsuit, Araizia “changed his tone” and said, “This is Matt Araiza. I don’t remember anything that happened that night.”

Bills punter Matt Araiza is here. Came in on the third bus and just walked into the locker room. Not sure if he’ll play but sources indicate he will pic.twitter.com/3egFKQoxL5 — Mike Lacett (@mikelacett) August 26, 2022

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, has denied the rape allegations, telling the Los Angeles Times that the accusations are “a shakedown.” The Times reported that the district attorney’s office is weighing evidence submitted by detectives to determine whether to file criminal charges.

The NFL declined to comment Friday through a spokesman. The league’s personal conduct policy would not apply to Araiza in this case, even if the accusations are substantiated, because the alleged incident occurred before the Bills choosing him in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft. The policy does say that a player who violates it while he’s in the league would be subject to enhanced or expedited discipline if there is a prior history of misconduct, including before he enters the NFL.

Bills LS Reid Ferguson is punter-less during warmups. pic.twitter.com/urDnIc1p6l — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 26, 2022

“We are aware of the matter but will decline further comment at this time,” the league said in a statement Thursday.

The Bills released veteran punter Matt Haack on Monday, seemingly giving the job to Araiza. But their decision to withhold him from Friday’s game put his status with the team in doubt. Quarterback Matt Barkley handled the Bills’ first punt against the Panthers.

“We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021,” the Bills said in a statement Thursday. “Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point.”

Jhabvala reported from Charlotte. Maske reported from Washington.

