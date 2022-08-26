Stone Bridge continues clutch ways, wins on last-second field goal

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

All Stone Bridge kicker Dylan Dastejerdi could do was run around the field with his arms outstretched. With one long kick, he extended Stone Bridge’s winning streak to 25 games. Dastejerdi made a 41-yard field goal with one second left to lift the No. 4 Bulldogs over No. 16 Madison, 17-16, in Vienna.

Well, that is probably the wildest game anyone could cover: @StoneBridgeFB 17, @JamesMadisonHS 16. Bulldogs trailed by two scores with two minutes remaining, got a TD, recovered an onside kick, and nailed a loooong field goal for the win. Kicker Dylan Dasteierdi the hero. pic.twitter.com/p5mQcz5LJf — Spencer Nusbaum (@spencernusbaum_) August 27, 2022

“Back a year and a half ago, I missed a very important kick in the state title game,” the senior said. “That’s why I was running around like an idiot after the game.”

The Stone Bridge team that took the field in Friday’s season opener had a different composition than its predecessors, who had won the past two Class 5 state titles.

It struggled with consistency in the preseason. It started sophomore quarterback Brandon Pena, the backup to last year’s backup, Mario Suarez, who was ruled out Friday with a back strain. And it lacked last year’s starting signal-caller, Jacob Thomas, who became entrenched in school history with one title-clinching catch and another title-clinching throw.

But Stone Bridge, through it all, remained clutch. The Bulldogs on Friday recovered an onside kick while trailing by two with two minutes remaining. Pena completed late-down passes and Dastejerdi kicked the winner with plenty of room to spare.

“I just knew we needed to get in field goal range,” senior wide receiver Zeke Wimbush said. “I knew we were mentally prepared for that moment.”

Long a Virginia powerhouse, Stone Bridge seemingly reached its apex in the spring and fall of 2021, when it won back-to-back titles — both on last-second plays.

For Coach Mickey Thompson, Friday’s opener was less about the result and more about the evaluations on the margins.

How might Wimbush, who caught last fall’s championship clincher, step up? A first-quarter touchdown answered that question. Would the defense, with nine starters back from last season, be complacent? Three straight stops inside the 10-yard line at the end of the first half signaled it would not.

On its opening drive, Stone Bridge burned two timeouts before Pena was sacked on fourth and long. The remainder of the half featured a nearly fumbled punt and a fourth and 30.

Stone Bridge led 7-3 at the break, but Madison scored two touchdowns in the second half to move ahead 16-7. That’s when the Bulldogs, facing a daunting task, did what they do best and scored the final 10 points.

Stone Bridge’s next two games are against Centreville and Freedom (Woodbridge), two teams on the bubble of The Post’s Top 20. Already, the Bulldogs know what they’re capable of.

“You know if you do well against Madison, then you’ve probably got a pretty daggone good football team,” Thompson said.

