BYU bans fan, relocates volleyball match after racist incident

A volleyball match was relocated and a spectator was banned from Brigham Young sporting venues after a Black player on Duke’s team became the target of racial slurs during a game Friday at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The incident was first reported by Lesa Pamplin, an attorney in Fort Worth, who tweeted that her goddaughter, Duke outside hitter Rachel Richardson, was called a racial slur “every time she served” during a match between Duke and BYU. Pamplin also said Richardson, a sophomore from Ellicott City, Md., who is the only Black starter on the team, was “threatened by a white male that told her to watch her back going to the team bus.”

Richardson’s father, Marvin, told the Salt Lake Tribune that a spectator in the BYU student section repeatedly shouted the slur but was allowed to remain at the event, even after Duke players complained to referees. He said a police officer was later placed on the Duke bench.

BYU — which is hosting Duke, Rider and Washington State at this weekend’s doTERRA Classic — said in a statement Saturday that the fan, who was not a student, would be banned from the school’s athletic venues. In a separate Twitter post, it said Saturday’s match between Duke and Rider was relocated to an off-site venue at Duke’s request and that attendance would be limited to team staff and family.

Official statement from BYU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/5bIwXNwr7J — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) August 27, 2022

BYU Athletic Director Thomas Holmoe told USA Today the university is looking into the incident and that he spoke with Richardson after it occurred.

“My concern is for Rachel and her well-being, and the school has investigated up to this point. The bottom line is that we are going to have to do more,” Holmoe said. “And we are going to have to be vigilant and continue to say that this is not to be tolerated in any way.”

Duke Athletic Director Nina King responded to the incident in a statement Saturday, saying the “extremely unfortunate circumstances at Friday night’s match at BYU” prompted the relocation “to afford both teams the safest atmosphere for competition. We are appreciative of the support from BYU’s athletic administration as we navigate this troubling situation. I have been in touch with the student-athletes who have been deeply impacted, will continue to support them in every way possible and look forward to connecting further upon their return from Provo.”

