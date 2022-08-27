Commanders, still inconsistent, finish preseason 0-3 with loss to Ravens

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — If the Washington Commanders’ final preseason game mattered at all, the meaning was mostly found in the small moments that ultimately contributed little to the 17-15 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The highlights: Despite being ruled out before the game, linebacker Jamin Davis played two series and recorded a tackle for loss; wide receiver Dyami Brown continued to struggle with consistency; and kicker Joey Slye missed a field goal for the first time with Washington, though he redeemed himself by later nailing a 44-yarder and a 29-yarder.

Long-term, one of the most notable performances was by rookie quarterback Sam Howell. He flashed promise, completing 24 of 35 passes for 280 yards a touchdown and no interceptions, but he will almost certainly not play a large role in determining whether the Commanders take a step forward in Coach Ron Rivera’s critical third year. Taylor Heinicke, who did not play, remains entrenched as the backup.

Advertisement

Midway through the fourth quarter, Howell led a long scoring drive that set up a two-point conversion that could tie the game. But Howell’s slant to Matt Cole was broken up by defensive back Kevon Seymour. Washington finished its tuneup slate 0-3, while Baltimore extended its record preseason winning streak to 23.

Washington will cut its roster from 80 to a final 53 on Tuesday and then kick off the 2022 season at home against Jacksonville on Sept. 11.

Before the game, Washington declared 32 players inactive, including all of the offensive starters, most of the defensive starters and a few on the bubble battling injuries. The important defenders who played — slot corner Benjamin St-Juste, safety Darrick Forrest and ends James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill — were all young players who could use the extra experience.

Advertisement

Davis, the team’s top pick in 2021, jumped in as well. On the second play, he squared up Ravens power back Mike Davis in a gap and dropped him for a one-yard loss.

Early on, the offense moved the ball well. Howell’s first drive went 12 plays and 61 yards, a sizable chunk of which came when Brown elevated on the run for an impressive 26-yard snag.

But for Brown, the game encapsulated the inconsistency that has defined his young career. He reeled in the big gain — and then dropped two straight third-down throws. The first was an easy slant and the second was a more difficult go route, though he should’ve been at his best on the latter. Washington made Brown third-round pick in 2021 in large part because he excelled at catching go routes from Howell at North Carolina.

In three preseason games, Brown caught six of 14 targets for 65 yards. While his roster spot as the fourth or fifth receiver seems safe, the shaky performance hasn’t inspired confidence that he’ll meaningfully improve on his rookie year, when he caught 12 of 25 targets for 165 yards.

Advertisement

To end the opening drive, Slye pushed a 43-yard field goal attempt wide left. Late last season, the 26-year-old from Virginia Tech led the Commanders out of kicker purgatory as he went 9 for 10 on extra points and 12 for 12 on field goals.

But the wide-left miss was his second this preseason. In the opener against Carolina, Slye missed an extra point.

Later in the game, the coaches’ usage of players offered hints for how the front office might shape the margins of the roster when the final roster cut happens. In the battle for sixth receiver/punt returner, Dax Milne seemed to have an edge on Alex Erickson. Outside linebacker Milo Eifler played ahead of Khaleke Hudson for the second game in a row. If the team keeps a fourth running back, which seems unlikely, it probably won’t be fan favorite Jaret Patterson, who stayed in the game until its final moments.

Cornerback Corn Elder, who had an at-times prominent role during camp, joined him.

GiftOutline Gift Article