Bills to release rookie punter Matt Araiza amid gang rape allegation

The Buffalo Bills are releasing rookie punter Matt Araiza, the team announced Saturday, two days after Araiza and two of his former teammates on San Diego State’s football team were accused in a lawsuit of participating in a gang rape of a minor during a party last year at an off-campus residence.

“Ultimately this is a legal situation,” Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said at an evening news conference at the team’s training facility in Orchard Park, N.Y. “We don’t know all the facts, and that’s what makes it hard. But at this time, we just think it’s the best move for everyone to move on from Matt and let him take care of this situation and focus on that. And so we’re going to part ways there.”

Araiza did not participate in the Bills’ practice earlier Saturday after Coach Sean McDermott withheld him from Friday night’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte.

“The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press,” Araiza said in a statement released Friday through his agent. “I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

The lawsuit, dated Thursday, was filed in California Superior Court in San Diego County. It identifies the plaintiff as Jane Doe and says she was 17 years old at the time of the alleged incident Oct. 17. The lawsuit says Araiza, then 21, and then-teammates Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko “gang-raped Doe … inside the Residence during a Halloween party.”

Araiza’s attorney, Kerry Armstrong, has denied the rape allegations, telling the Los Angeles Times the woman’s accusations are “a shakedown.” The Times reported the district attorney’s office is weighing evidence submitted by detectives to determine whether to file criminal charges.

The NFL’s personal conduct policy would not apply to Araiza in this case, even if the accusations are substantiated, because the alleged incident occurred before he was chosen by the Bills in the sixth round of this year’s NFL draft.

The release was not official Saturday, as it did not appear on the league’s transaction wire. The Bills announced the move later Saturday.

