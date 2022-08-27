Nationals reliever Jake McGee implodes in sixth inning of loss to Reds

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With his team in a jam in the sixth inning of a tie game Saturday night, Manager Dave Martinez turned to Jake McGee for damage control. The 36-year-old has been a reliable left-hander during his 13-year career, and he’s a familiar face from Martinez’s days with Tampa Bay. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight But McGee is not the same pitcher as he was in his prime, and that was clear in a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

McGee gave up a three-run homer to the first batter he faced, left-handed hitter TJ Friedl, after Paolo Espino allowed the previous two Cincinnati hitters to reach base. Then McGee surrendered a solo shot to lefty Colin Moran two batters later. Washington (42-85) has dropped five of its past six and extended its streak to 43 straight games without a starting pitcher earning a victory.

On both homers, McGee threw sliders that caught too much of the plate when he said he was trying to keep them down and away.

“When I looked back at them, they weren’t middle in or really bad, but still I got to execute pitches there,” McGee said.

McGee is the latest struggling veteran the Nationals have taken a chance on in hopes he can contribute.

The Nationals claimed him off waivers Aug. 9, but despite his career ERA of 3.67, major questions remained: His ERA this season was 7.00 from 30 appearances with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants. Martinez and pitching coach Jim Hickey — who also worked with McGee with the Rays — were banking on experience.

Washington has seen both sides of the spectrum with Erasmo Ramírez and Carl Edwards Jr., who have proven to be effective bullpen arms this season. But not every veteran has success. Take second baseman César Hernández, who was recently benched in favor of prospects. Or designated hitter Nelson Cruz, who hasn’t hit for much power this season. Or third baseman Maikel Franco, who was released Friday.

McGee’s signing was out of necessity for a team that hasn’t had many left-handed options out of the bullpen aside from Sean Doolittle, who was injured in the first month of the season. Francisco Perez and Sam Clay bounced between the majors and minors; Clay was eventually designated for assignment. Josh Rogers was designated for assignment after the Juan Soto/Josh Bell trade, and Evan Lee has been rehabbing from a left flexor strain since mid-June.

So with a lefty in Friedl up to bat in the sixth, McGee seemed like the perfect guy to salvage the outing for Espino, who went 5⅓ innings and kept the Reds (50-75) from getting much solid contact. But McGee couldn’t do the same. Friedl’s and Moran’s homers had exit velocities of 99.6 and 101.5 mph, respectively.

“In those situations, he’s just trying to bury those sliders,” Martinez said. “I know he knows that; he’s a veteran guy. Just a rough outing, but he’s been doing well. We’ve tweaked some things with him. … If we can get him to really focus on using his fastball and elevated fastballs, that’s who he is. The sliders will definitely get better. They’ll definitely come.”

How did Washington fare at the plate? The offense had lots of loud contact but not much to show for it. In the first two innings against Reds starter Luke Cessa, the first eight batters put the ball in play with exit velocities of at least 93.4 mph. Lane Thomas’s 404-foot homer in the second inning was the only run during that time. Luke Voit added an RBI single in the eighth.

What did MacKenzie Gore do Saturday? He threw his first bullpen session since he was traded to the Nationals on Aug. 2. Gore, 23, was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation before the trade, and the Nationals have been careful with his rehab since. Gore posted a 1.50 ERA through the first nine starts of his season with the San Diego Padres before hitting a rough patch that raised his ERA to 4.50.

What move did the Nationals make? They reinstated 2017 first-round pick and left-handed pitcher Seth Romero from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Class AA Harrisburg after he rehabbed from a left calf strain.

Outfielder Yadiel Hernandez (calf) was transferred to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move, effectively ending the 34-year-old’s season. After a hot start to 2022, Hernandez earned a spot in the lineup platooning primarily against right-handers. He hit a modest .269 in 94 games with nine homers and 41 RBI.

Romero, 26, made three relief appearances during the 2020 season but has struggled to stay healthy and avoid trouble off the field for his career. He suffered a rib injury in 2021 and was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated in January. Even before drafting him, the Nationals had to weigh repeated off-the-field issues from his time at the University of Houston. Martinez still believes that Romero can contribute.

“At this point, it’s up to him,” Martinez said. “As you know, I don’t tolerate a whole lot of things off the field. He’s got to do the right things off the field as well as perform on the field. Only time will tell. He’s still fairly young, which is good. It all just depends on how Seth wants to move forward.”

