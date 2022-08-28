Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. shot during possible attempted carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman.
Police said they were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. No further details were immediately available.
A rookie out of Alabama, Robinson was drafted by the Commanders in the third round this year.
This is a developing story and will be updated.