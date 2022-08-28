The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. shot during possible attempted carjacking

By
and 
 
Updated August 28, 2022 at 7:32 p.m. EDT|Published August 28, 2022 at 7:21 p.m. EDT
Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. takes part in a training camp drill Aug. 18. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
Comment

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman.

The spokesman, David Sternbeck, confirmed Robinson is the victim and added that the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Police said they were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces on it. No further details were immediately available.

A rookie out of Alabama, Robinson was drafted by the Commanders in the third round this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Loading...