Commanders’ Brian Robinson Jr. shot during possible attempted carjacking

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is in stable condition after being shot during a possible attempted carjacking in Washington, according to a D.C. police spokesman.

The spokesman, David Sternbeck, confirmed Robinson is the victim and added that the shooting occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of H Street NE. Robinson was shot twice and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries believed not to be life-threatening.