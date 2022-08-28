After 43 games, the winless streak by Nationals starting pitchers is over

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eventually, a Washington Nationals pitcher was going to end his team’s embarrassing and seemingly impossible streak — 43 straight games without the starter earning the win — but Patrick Corbin couldn’t have been the likeliest pick. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight By no means are wins guaranteed to be indicative of an effective outing. But Corbin has an MLB-leading 17 losses. The next-highest total is 13, and Corbin tied for the major league lead in losses last year with 16. Three starts ago at Philadelphia he failed to finish the first inning — just two starts after he couldn’t do the same at the Los Angeles Dodgers. And he has struggled mightily since being heavily worked as he helped the Nationals win the 2019 World Series.

None of that mattered Sunday afternoon, when the Nationals scored a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds to avoid a series sweep at Nationals Park. Behind six innings from Corbin in which he allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out five, Washington (43-85) finally snapped its streak, which long ago surpassed the record of 35 set by the 1949 Washington Senators — and it was on the Nationals’ minds afterward.

Advertisement

“Everyone knows that record in here that was broken today, but it’s not something that we’re proud of,” Corbin said. “We’ve been pitching good as a staff; a lot of guys have been going out there and giving us a chance.”

Five pitches into Sunday’s game, it appeared Corbin was in line for another short outing: He allowed back-to-back singles to Jonathan India and Alejo Lopez. After a fielding error by right fielder Joey Meneses allowed India to advance to third, Corbin was in a jam. Kyle Farmer hit into a fielder’s choice to score India, but Corbin escaped without further damage.

Stuart Fairchild then mashed a solo shot to lead off the second inning — it hit a bullpen cart well beyond the wall in center field — to give the Reds (50-76) a 2-0 lead.

But after the Nationals scored twice in the fourth, Washington jumped in front when Ildemaro Vargas hit a solo homer in the fifth. Corbin retired the side in order in the sixth to stay in position for the win. He retired 15 of the final 17 batters he faced and threw just 82 pitches. He could’ve gone longer, but Manager Dave Martinez turned to the bullpen with a day off Monday. Hunter Harvey, Carl Edwards Jr. and Kyle Finnegan handled the final three innings, with Finnegan notching his eighth save.

Corbin had his win. The previous Nationals starter to get one: Josiah Gray in a 3-2 victory in Philadelphia on July 6.

Advertisement

“We were fully aware in here of what was going on,” Finnegan said of the winless streak. “I think the bullpen has lost a few of those along the way. ... To get Pat that win today and kind of put an end to that was awesome.”

Corbin improved to 5-17. Any decent start provides a glimmer of hope that he has turned the corner, that he’s going to be something closer to the pitcher Washington wanted him to be when he signed a six-year, $140 million contract in December 2018.

He may never get back to that point, but he has looked better in three starts since Martinez skipped his turn in the rotation. Corbin said he doesn’t feel different physically but is a bit more relaxed mentally. Sunday’s outing, coupled with just enough offense and a shutdown bullpen, ended a streak the Nationals wanted no part of.

Advertisement

“For all of us, a win is a win,” Martinez said. “Patrick said it best: It’s a team win. He wanted to go out there and compete, and that’s what we talk about doing every day. And he did that today.”

How did the Nationals get on the board? They scored twice in the fourth off Reds left-hander Nick Lodolo, who lasted seven innings. After Lodolo faced the minimum through three, César Hernández doubled to open the fourth. Lodolo hit back-to-back batters (Meneses and Luke Voit) to load the bases, then walked Nelson Cruz on a pitch that seemingly everyone — even Cruz — appeared to think was strike three.

Riley Adams singled to center with two outs to tie the score, but third base coach Gary DiSarcina waved home Voit in hopes of taking a 3-2 lead. Voit — certainly not the Nationals’ fastest runner — was out by two steps, even after an off-line throw pulled catcher Austin Romine away from the plate.

Why did Luis García get the day off? Martinez wanted to ease the 22-year-old second baseman back into action after he rehabbed a groin injury. García played three rehab games with Class AAA Rochester and then started the first two games of this series.

Before Sunday’s game, García was taking groundballs and working on double play turns with rookie shortstop CJ Abrams. García has fared well at the plate — he has a .288 batting average — but his 13 errors at shortstop left much to be desired, leading to a shift to second when Abrams arrived.

GiftOutline Gift Article