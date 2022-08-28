The wins, losses and comebacks that made up Serena Williams’s career
Tennis

The wins, losses and comebacks that made up Serena Williams’s career

By
and 
 
August 28, 2022 at 4:00 a.m. EDT
On Monday, Serena Williams will face No. 80 Danka Kovinic at the U.S. Open, a Grand Slam event she has won six times. It will probably be the last U.S. Open for the 40-year-old tennis star, who is expected to retire after a wildly successful career that began when she was a teenager.

Williams’s career has been full of up and downs in the WTA rankings, filled with the highest professional highs and some gutting lows. She battled injuries. She became a mother. She dealt with incidents on and off the court. But she always came back.

WTA rank

250

1

Grand Slam

finals

Age

Year

‘97

15

U.S. Open

French Open

Wimbledon

Australian Open

‘98

16

Enters the WTA

ranking at 453rd

Wins

‘99

17

‘00

18

Losses

‘01

19

‘02

20

No. 1

1st “Serena

Slam”

Spends 49 consecutive

weeks as the top-ranked

player in the world

‘03

21

‘04

22

Drops to 140th after

undergoing knee surgery

and suffering from

depression

‘05

23

24

‘06

‘07

25

‘08

26

No. 1

175th

Misses several

months of competition

after a blood clot is

discovered in

her lungs

‘09

27

‘10

28

‘11

29

‘12

30

Back to No. 1

‘13

31

Reclaims the top spot and

remains there for 186

consecutive weeks

‘14

32

2nd “Serena

Slam”

‘15

33

491th

Gives birth to

her daughter

‘16

34

‘17

35

‘18

36

‘19

37

Injures her hamstring

during a first-round

Wimbledon match

1,223rd

‘20

38

‘21

39

‘22

40

Since her debut in the 1990s, Williams has spent a total of 319 weeks atop the WTA rankings, a tally that spans three time periods in her career. Only Steffi Graf (377 weeks) and Martina Navratilova (332) have spent more time at the top.

She enters the U.S. Open with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of Margaret Court’s record.

Here’s a look at her career through the years.

First Grand Slam title

Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open at age 17 for the first of many Grand Slam titles. She defeated top-ranked Martina Hingis in the final. Along the way, she upset Grand Slam champions Kim Clijsters, Conchita Martinez, Monica Seles and Lindsay Davenport, who was the defending U.S. Open champion.

Rank

Year

and age

1

40

30

20

10

1997

Martina

Hingis

Steffi

Graf

16

years

old

October 1997

Williams is ranked for the first time. The 16-year-old

is No. 453.

1998

Serena

Williams

June 1998

Climbs to the top 20

Amélie

Mauresmo

17

years

old

February 1999

Defeats Amélie Mauresmo to win her first pro singles title

1999

24

18

7

16

March 1999

Upsets former No. 1 Steffi Graf to claim the title in Indian Wells, Calif.

Wins

U.S. Open

6

1

18

years

old

September 1999

Williams wins her first Grand Slam title, defeating No. 1 Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open.

First No. 1 and ‘Serena Slam’

Williams earned her first No. 1 ranking in July 2002, after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. A few months later, she completed her first “Serena Slam,” winning all four major tournaments in a row (but over two calendar years).

Year

and

age

Rank

10

5

1

Serena

Williams

Venus

Williams

2001

September 2001

Venus Williams defeats her sister Serena in the U.S. Open final. It is the first final contested by two sisters in

the Open era.

Loses

U.S. Open

final

10

4

20

years

old

2002

June 2002

Serena defeats Venus in the final at the French Open to claim her second Grand Slam title.

French

Open

2

3

Wimbledon

2

1

U.S. Open

July 2002

Serena defeats Venus to win the first of her seven Wimbledon titles. She claims the title without dropping a set and earns her first No. 1 ranking.

21

years

old

2003

Australian

Open

Wimbledon

Serena stays at No. 1 for 49 weeks in a row.

22

years

old

Injuries and struggles

Williams won her second consecutive Wimbledon title in 2003 but was then sidelined by a knee injury. Off the court, she dealt with tragedy. Her half sister, Yetunde Price, was murdered in September 2003.

Williams returned in March 2004 following a months-long hiatus. She was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2004 and won the Australian Open in 2005 and 2007.

Year

and

age

Rank

150

100

50

1

Jennifer

Capriati

Maria

Sharapova

2004

March 2004

Williams returns from an eight-month hiatus following the murder of her half-sister Yetunde Price.

Loses

Wimbledon

final

11

6

23

years

old

September 2004

In her quarterfinal in the U.S. Open against Jennifer Capriati, the chair umpire incorrectly overrules a linesperson to declare a shot by Williams out.

2005

Australian

Open

24

years

old

Williams takes a six-month break after a knee injury and bout with depression. She falls from the top 100.

2006

25

years

old

After a brief return, Williams ends the year at No. 95, her lowest year-end ranking since 1997.

 

2007

81

2

Australian

Open

January 2007

Williams defeats Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open to win her eighth Grand Slam title and first at any tournament in two years.

26

years

old

Back to No. 1

Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with a U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic in 2008.

Year

and

age

Rank

Jelena

Jankovic

1

20

10

2008

September 2008

Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with her U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic. She doesn’t concede a set all tournament.

Loses

Wimbledon

final

U.S. Open

10

January 2009

Williams claims both singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open.

27

years

old

2009

Australian

Open

July 2009

Williams earns both singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon

19

2

28

years

old

September 2009

After a foot-fault call in a U.S. Open semifinal match against Kim Clijsters, Williams erupts in a tirade against a linesperson. She is placed on a two-year probation.

2010

Australian

Open

Wimbledon

29

years

old

The birth of her daughter and comeback

At age 35, Williams defeated her older sister, Venus, to win her seventh Australian Open title. She later revealed she competed while two months pregnant. She gave birth to a daughter in September 2017. After her maternity leave, Serena climbed back into the top 10. In 2018 and 2019 she lost in the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Year

and

age

Rank

1

500

400

300

200

100

Venus

Williams

Bianca

Andreescu

Naomi

Osaka

2

2017

January 2017

Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title and reclaim the No. 1 ranking. She is two months pregnant at the time.

17

Australian

Open

Sept. 1, 2017

Williams gives birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., via emergency Caesarean section. She suffers complications during the birth and is left bedridden for six weeks.

36

years

old

2018

Loses

Wimbledon

final

10

181

July 2018

Williams reaches her 10th Wimbledon final, her first major final since giving birth. She loses to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Loses

U.S. Open

final

19

26

37

years

old

September 2018

Williams's U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka descends into controversy when Williams clashes with the chair umpire. Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title, and Williams is fined $17,000.

2019

Loses

Wimbledon

final

Loses

U.S. Open

final

September 2019

Williams again reaches the U.S. Open final and has a chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, but she falls to Bianca Andreescu.

15

8

38

years

old

Injury and ‘countdown’ to retirement

Williams injured her hamstring during a first-round match at Wimbledon in 2021 and left the court in tears. This year, she competed at Wimbledon, the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati ahead of the U.S. Open, winning only one match out of four.

In early August, she indicated her retirement was near, with an interview with Vogue magazine and a post on Instagram that said, “the countdown has begun.”

About this story

Data from WTA and Tennis Abstract. Liz Clarke contributed to this report.

