The wins, losses and comebacks that made up Serena Williams’s career

Williams’s career has been full of up and downs in the WTA rankings, filled with the highest professional highs and some gutting lows. She battled injuries. She became a mother. She dealt with incidents on and off the court. But she always came back.
WTA rank
250
1
Grand Slam
finals
Age
Year
‘97
15
U.S. Open
French Open
Wimbledon
Australian Open
‘98
16
Enters the WTA
ranking at 453rd
Wins
‘99
17
‘00
18
Losses
‘01
19
‘02
20
No. 1
1st “Serena
Slam”
Spends 49 consecutive
weeks as the top-ranked
player in the world
‘03
21
‘04
22
Drops to 140th after
undergoing knee surgery
and suffering from
depression
‘05
23
24
‘06
‘07
25
‘08
26
No. 1
175th
Misses several
months of competition
after a blood clot is
discovered in
her lungs
‘09
27
‘10
28
‘11
29
‘12
30
Back to No. 1
‘13
31
Reclaims the top spot and
remains there for 186
consecutive weeks
‘14
32
2nd “Serena
Slam”
‘15
33
491th
Gives birth to
her daughter
‘16
34
‘17
35
‘18
36
‘19
37
Injures her hamstring
during a first-round
Wimbledon match
1,223rd
‘20
38
‘21
39
‘22
40
WTA rank
250
750
1
500
Grand Slam
finals
Age
Year
‘97
U.S. Open
French Open
Wimbledon
Australian Open
15
Enters the WTA
ranking at 453rd
‘98
16
Wins
‘99
17
‘00
18
Losses
‘01
19
No. 1
‘02
20
Spends 49 consecutive
weeks as the top-ranked
player in the world
1st “Serena Slam”
‘03
21
‘04
22
Drops to 140th after
undergoing knee surgery
and suffering from
depression
‘05
23
24
‘06
‘07
25
‘08
26
175th
Misses several
months of competition
after a blood clot is
discovered in
her lungs
No. 1
‘09
27
‘10
28
‘11
29
‘12
30
Back to No. 1
‘13
31
Reclaims the top spot and
remains there for 186
consecutive weeks
‘14
32
2nd “Serena Slam”
‘15
33
‘16
34
491th
Gives birth to
her daughter
‘17
35
‘18
36
‘19
37
Injures her hamstring
during a first-round
Wimbledon match
1,223rd
‘20
38
‘21
39
‘22
40
Since her debut in the 1990s, Williams has spent a total of 319 weeks atop the WTA rankings, a tally that spans three time periods in her career. Only Steffi Graf (377 weeks) and Martina Navratilova (332) have spent more time at the top.
She enters the U.S. Open with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, one shy of Margaret Court’s record.
Here’s a look at her career through the years.
First Grand Slam title
Williams won the 1999 U.S. Open at age 17 for the first of many Grand Slam titles. She defeated top-ranked Martina Hingis in the final. Along the way, she upset Grand Slam champions Kim Clijsters, Conchita Martinez, Monica Seles and Lindsay Davenport, who was the defending U.S. Open champion.
Rank
Year
and age
1
40
30
20
10
1997
Martina
Hingis
Steffi
Graf
16
years
old
October 1997
Williams is ranked for the first time. The 16-year-old
is No. 453.
1998
Serena
Williams
June 1998
Climbs to the top 20
Amélie
Mauresmo
17
years
old
February 1999
Defeats Amélie Mauresmo to win her first pro singles title
1999
24
18
7
16
March 1999
Upsets former No. 1 Steffi Graf to claim the title in Indian Wells, Calif.
Wins
U.S. Open
6
1
18
years
old
September 1999
Williams wins her first Grand Slam title, defeating No. 1 Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open.
Rank
Year
and age
1
40
30
20
10
1997
Martina
Hingis
Steffi
Graf
16
years
old
October 1997
Williams is ranked for the first time. The 16-year-old is No. 453.
1998
Serena
Williams
June 1998
Climbs to the top 20
Amélie
Mauresmo
17
years
old
February 1999
Defeats Amelie Mauresmo to win her first pro singles title
1999
24
18
7
16
March 1999
Upsets former No. 1 Steffi Graf to claim the title in Indian Wells, Calif.
Wins
U.S. Open
6
1
18
years
old
September 1999
Williams wins her first Grand Slam title, defeating No. 1 Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open.
Rank
Year
and age
1
40
30
20
10
1997
Martina
Hingis
Steffi
Graf
16
years
old
October 1997
Williams is ranked for the first time. The 16-year-old is No. 453.
1998
Serena
Williams
June 1998
Climbs to the top 20
Amélie
Mauresmo
17
years
old
February 1999
Defeats Amélie Mauresmo to win her first pro singles title
1999
24
18
7
16
March 1999
Upsets former No. 1 Steffi Graf to claim the title in Indian Wells, Calif.
Wins
U.S. Open
6
1
18
years
old
September 1999
Williams wins her first Grand Slam title, defeating No. 1 Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open.
First No. 1 and ‘Serena Slam’
Williams earned her first No. 1 ranking in July 2002, after winning the French Open and Wimbledon. A few months later, she completed her first “Serena Slam,” winning all four major tournaments in a row (but over two calendar years).
Year
and
age
Rank
10
5
1
Serena
Williams
Venus
Williams
2001
September 2001
Venus Williams defeats her sister Serena in the U.S. Open final. It is the first final contested by two sisters in
the Open era.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
10
4
20
years
old
2002
June 2002
Serena defeats Venus in the final at the French Open to claim her second Grand Slam title.
French
Open
2
3
Wimbledon
2
1
U.S. Open
July 2002
Serena defeats Venus to win the first of her seven Wimbledon titles. She claims the title without dropping a set and earns her first No. 1 ranking.
21
years
old
2003
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
Serena stays at No. 1 for 49 weeks in a row.
22
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
10
5
1
Serena
Williams
Venus
Williams
2001
September 2001
Venus Williams defeats her sister Serena in the U.S. Open final. It is the first final contested by two sisters in
the Open era.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
10
4
20
years
old
2002
June 2002
Serena defeats Venus
in the final at the French Open to claim her second
Grand Slam title.
French
Open
2
3
Wimbledon
2
1
U.S. Open
July 2002
Serena defeats Venus to win the first of her seven Wimbledon titles. She claims the title without dropping a set and earns her first No. 1 ranking.
21
years
old
2003
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
Serena stays at No. 1 for 49 weeks in a row.
22
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
10
5
1
Serena
Williams
Venus
Williams
2001
September 2001
Venus Williams defeats her sister Serena in the U.S. Open final. It is the first final contested by two sisters in
the Open era.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
10
4
20
years
old
2002
June 2002
Serena defeats Venus
in the final at the French Open to claim her second
Grand Slam title.
French
Open
2
3
Wimbledon
2
1
U.S. Open
July 2002
Serena defeats Venus to win the first of her seven Wimbledon titles. She claims the title without dropping a set and earns her first No. 1 ranking.
21
years
old
2003
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
Serena stays at No. 1 for 49 weeks in a row.
22
years
old
Injuries and struggles
Williams won her second consecutive Wimbledon title in 2003 but was then sidelined by a knee injury. Off the court, she dealt with tragedy. Her half sister, Yetunde Price, was murdered in September 2003.
Williams returned in March 2004 following a months-long hiatus. She was a finalist at Wimbledon in 2004 and won the Australian Open in 2005 and 2007.
Year
and
age
Rank
150
100
50
1
Jennifer
Capriati
Maria
Sharapova
2004
March 2004
Williams returns from an eight-month hiatus following the murder of her half-sister Yetunde Price.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
11
6
23
years
old
September 2004
In her quarterfinal in the U.S. Open against Jennifer Capriati, the chair umpire incorrectly overrules a linesperson to declare a shot by Williams out.
2005
Australian
Open
24
years
old
Williams takes a six-month break after a knee injury and bout with depression. She falls from the top 100.
2006
25
years
old
After a brief return, Williams ends the year at No. 95, her lowest year-end ranking since 1997.
2007
81
2
Australian
Open
January 2007
Williams defeats Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open to win her eighth Grand Slam title and first at any tournament in two years.
26
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
150
100
50
1
Jennifer
Capriati
Maria
Sharapova
2004
March 2004
Williams returns from an eight-month hiatus following the murder of her half-sister Yetunde Price.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
11
6
23
years
old
September 2004
In her quarterfinal in the U.S. Open against Jennifer Capriati, the chair umpire incorrectly overrules a linesperson to declare a shot by Williams out.
2005
Australian
Open
24
years
old
2006
Williams takes a six-month break after a knee injury and bout with depression. She falls from the top 100.
25
years
old
After a brief return, Williams ends the year at No. 95, her lowest year-end ranking since 1997.
2007
81
2
Australian
Open
January 2007
Williams defeats Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open to win her eighth Grand Slam title and first at any tournament in two years.
26
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
150
100
50
1
Jennifer
Capriati
Maria
Sharapova
2004
March 2004
Williams returns from an eight-month hiatus following the murder of her half-sister Yetunde Price.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
11
6
23
years
old
September 2004
In her quarterfinal in the U.S. Open against Jennifer Capriati, the chair umpire incorrectly overrules a linesperson to declare a shot by Williams out.
2005
Australian
Open
24
years
old
2006
Williams takes a six-month break after a knee injury and bout with depression. She falls from the top 100.
25
years
old
After a brief return, Williams ends the year at No. 95, her lowest year-end ranking since 1997.
2007
81
2
Australian
Open
January 2007
Williams defeats Maria Sharapova at the Australian Open to win her eighth Grand Slam title and first at any tournament in two years.
26
years
old
Back to No. 1
Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with a U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic in 2008.
Year
and
age
Rank
Jelena
Jankovic
1
20
10
2008
September 2008
Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with her U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic. She doesn’t concede a set all tournament.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
U.S. Open
10
January 2009
Williams claims both singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open.
27
years
old
2009
Australian
Open
July 2009
Williams earns both singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon
19
2
28
years
old
September 2009
After a foot-fault call in a U.S. Open semifinal match against Kim Clijsters, Williams erupts in a tirade against a linesperson. She is placed on a two-year probation.
2010
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
29
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
Jelena
Jankovic
1
20
10
2008
September 2008
Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with her U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic. She doesn’t concede a set all tournament.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
U.S. Open
10
January 2009
Williams claims both singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open.
27
years
old
2009
Australian
Open
July 2009
Williams earns both singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon
19
2
28
years
old
September 2009
After a foot-fault call in a U.S. Open semifinal match against Kim Clijsters, Williams erupts in a tirade against a linesperson. She is placed on a two-year probation.
2010
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
29
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
Jelena
Jankovic
1
20
10
2008
September 2008
Williams reclaims the No. 1 ranking with her U.S. Open victory over Jelena Jankovic. She doesn’t concede a set all tournament.
Loses
Wimbledon
final
U.S. Open
10
January 2009
Williams claims both singles and doubles titles at the Australian Open.
27
years
old
2009
Australian
Open
July 2009
Williams earns both singles and doubles titles at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon
19
2
28
years
old
September 2009
After a foot-fault call in a U.S. Open semifinal match against Kim Clijsters, Williams erupts in a tirade against a linesperson. She is placed on a two-year probation.
2010
Australian
Open
Wimbledon
29
years
old
The birth of her daughter and comeback
At age 35, Williams defeated her older sister, Venus, to win her seventh Australian Open title. She later revealed she competed while two months pregnant. She gave birth to a daughter in September 2017. After her maternity leave, Serena climbed back into the top 10. In 2018 and 2019 she lost in the finals of both Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.
Year
and
age
Rank
1
500
400
300
200
100
Venus
Williams
Bianca
Andreescu
Naomi
Osaka
2
2017
January 2017
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title and reclaim the No. 1 ranking. She is two months pregnant at the time.
17
Australian
Open
Sept. 1, 2017
Williams gives birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., via emergency Caesarean section. She suffers complications during the birth and is left bedridden for six weeks.
36
years
old
2018
Loses
Wimbledon
final
10
181
July 2018
Williams reaches her 10th Wimbledon final, her first major final since giving birth. She loses to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
19
26
37
years
old
September 2018
Williams's U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka descends into controversy when Williams clashes with the chair umpire. Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title, and Williams is fined $17,000.
2019
Loses
Wimbledon
final
Loses
U.S. Open
final
September 2019
Williams again reaches the U.S. Open final and has a chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, but she falls to Bianca Andreescu.
15
8
38
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
1
500
400
300
200
100
Venus
Williams
Bianca
Andreescu
Naomi
Osaka
2
2017
January 2017
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title and reclaim the No. 1 ranking. She is two months pregnant at the time.
17
Australian
Open
Sept. 1, 2017
Williams gives birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., via emergency Caesarean section. She suffers complications during the birth and is left bedridden for six weeks.
36
years
old
2018
Loses
Wimbledon
final
10
181
July 2018
Williams reaches her 10th Wimbledon final, her first major final since giving birth. She loses to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
19
26
37
years
old
September 2018
Williams's U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka descends into controversy when Williams clashes with the chair umpire. Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title, and Williams is fined $17,000.
2019
Loses
Wimbledon
final
Loses
U.S. Open
final
September 2019
Williams again reaches the U.S. Open final and has a chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, but she falls to Bianca Andreescu.
15
8
38
years
old
Rank
Year
and age
1
500
400
300
200
100
Venus
Williams
Bianca
Andreescu
Naomi
Osaka
2
2017
January 2017
Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title and reclaim the No. 1 ranking. She is two months pregnant at the time.
17
Australian
Open
Sept. 1, 2017
Williams gives birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., via emergency Caesarean section. She suffers complications during the birth and is left bedridden for six weeks.
36
years
old
2018
Loses
Wimbledon
final
10
181
July 2018
Williams reaches her 10th Wimbledon final, her first major final since giving birth. She loses to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.
Loses
U.S. Open
final
19
26
37
years
old
September 2018
Williams's U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka descends into controversy when Williams clashes with the chair umpire. Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title, and Williams is fined $17,000.
2019
Loses
Wimbledon
final
Loses
U.S. Open
final
September 2019
Williams again reaches the U.S. Open final and has a chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, but she falls to Bianca Andreescu.
15
8
38
years
old
Injury and ‘countdown’ to retirement
Williams injured her hamstring during a first-round match at Wimbledon in 2021 and left the court in tears. This year, she competed at Wimbledon, the National Bank Open in Toronto and the Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati ahead of the U.S. Open, winning only one match out of four.
In early August, she indicated her retirement was near, with an interview with Vogue magazine and a post on Instagram that said, “the countdown has begun.”
About this story
Data from WTA and Tennis Abstract. Liz Clarke contributed to this report.