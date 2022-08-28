The wins, losses and comebacks that made up Serena Williams’s career

Williams again reaches the U.S. Open final and has a chance to tie Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles, but she falls to Bianca Andreescu.

Williams's U.S. Open final against Naomi Osaka descends into controversy when Williams clashes with the chair umpire. Osaka wins her first Grand Slam title, and Williams is fined $17,000.

Williams reaches her 10th Wimbledon final, her first major final since giving birth. She loses to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

Williams gives birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., via emergency Caesarean section. She suffers complications during the birth and is left bedridden for six weeks.

Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams to win her seventh Australian Open title and reclaim the No. 1 ranking. She is two months pregnant at the time.

Year and age

Venus Williams

Bianca Andreescu

Naomi Osaka

2017

Australian Open

36 years old

2018

Loses Wimbledon final

Loses U.S. Open final

37 years old

2019

Loses Wimbledon final

Loses U.S. Open final

