Briar Woods, 1-9 last year, shows progress by thumping Broad Run

It took one drive for Briar Woods senior lineman Marcus Roser to know this year would be different. It wasn’t the method by which the Falcons played — they ran and ran and ran, as they did last year when they didn’t have a quarterback — but what they saw when they handed off the ball: a sweaty Broad Run defensive line getting more and more fatigued.

Broad Run advanced to the Class 4 state championship last season. So Briar Woods, coming off a 1-9 season, was plenty encouraged after it whipped the Spartans, 42-13, on Friday in Ashburn.

“Last year toward the end of the season, we were all just like, ‘This sucks.’ ” Roser said. “The morning after our final game last year, we were in the weight room.”

Briar Woods entered last season with five players who could bench 200 pounds, but by the middle of this summer, half the team could. On Friday the Falcons were well-equipped to bend the Spartans’ defense until senior Andrew Joyce’s first-drive, 20-yard touchdown run snapped it. The rout was quickly on.

“We can throw over the top now, too,” said Roser, who said he got goose bumps when sophomore quarterback Brady Carmical’s first completion landed in the hands of sophomore Colin Capistrant for a 78-yard touchdown. Carmical completed 9 of 10 passes.

Coach Michael Burnett’s program is stronger, closer and more disciplined now than when he took over in May 2021, a trend that is consistent with his résumé. In 2006, Burnett inherited a 1-9 Broad Run program and then helped it capture state titles in his third and fourth years. He left in 2010 for newly built Tuscarora, where he guided the team to championship games in 2014 and 2017. Then he left for a private school in California.

In his second season of his second go-round at Briar Woods, his Falcons appear for real.

“My wife says, you know, ‘Why don’t you ever take over a good program,’ ” Burnett said. “In my heart, I believe football is a game where any program can be successful if the kids buy in. When I see an opportunity to help and make that difference, you could say that’s what makes me kick.”

— Spencer Nusbaum

At Blake, new coach adjusts to top job

Friday will be Bryon Marshall’s seventh opening day game with Blake but the first in which he carries the title of head coach.

Marshall, who became well-known and liked within in the Montgomery County program as the JV coach and a varsity assistant, was hired to the top role in January. He is one of three new coaches in Montgomery County who will make their debuts this week.

“The strangest part is that, for the last couple of years, I’ve made suggestions. Now, I make decisions,” Marshall said. “And there’s plenty of behind-the-scenes things you’re not involved in until you’re the head coach.”

On the field, it took Marshall a few practices to find the right place to be.

“Honestly, when I first got the job, it felt a bit lonely, because normally I’m with a position group or in there working. Now I was overseeing things,” he said. “You can’t always take the time to work individually with certain people.”

The Bengals have a young roster, which presents pros and cons for Marshall. A lot of the players are intimately familiar with him and his preferences, considering he was recently their JV coach. But the team lacks varsity experience and features just eight seniors.

As Marshall sees it, those seniors have the chance to serve as the architects of a new era.

“When they come back to this school in 10 or 15 years and the program is where it’s at, I want them to be able to look back and say they set the foundation,” Marshall said. “I’m asking them to be that foundation for this year and the years beyond.”

— Michael Errigo

Players of the week

Elliot Meine, RB, Lake Braddock: In his first game back from an ACL injury, the senior picked up 173 all-purpose yards and added three scores in the Bruins’ 57-10 win over Hayfield.

Andre Carter, QB, McKinley Tech: The senior’s five-touchdown performance propelled the Trainers to a 37-36 overtime victory over KIPP.

Aidan Conrath, QB, Gonzaga. The junior completed 22 of 26 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles’ 37-14 win over Archbishop Carroll.

Games to watch

Northwest at Damascus, Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Riverbend (Fredericksburg) at Freedom (Woodbridge), Friday, 7 p.m.

Rock Creek Christian at DeMatha, Friday, 7 p.m.

Wise at North Point, Friday, 7 p.m.

Jones, Good Counsel run to season-opening win

After leading by 14 points earlier in the game, Good Counsel had allowed Saint Joseph Regional (N.J.) to tie the score at 21 late in the third quarter Friday night. Falcons running back Dilin Jones didn’t allow that score to last long.

Jones received a handoff on the 25-yard line and ran through the middle of the line. After juking a defender near midfield, nothing stood between Jones and the end zone as the junior scored from 74 yards out.

That play ignited Good Counsel’s offense, which scored twice more in the ensuing six minutes in its 42-21 season-opening win in Olney. Previously No. 2, Good Counsel moved up to the top spot in The Post’s rankings this week.

“When we play like that,” Jones said, “we can go undefeated.”

On nine carries, Jones rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He began the game with a 52-yard touchdown run.

Jones said he was chubby as a child, so he played fullback. But as he grew up in middle school, Jones slimmed down and released his energy by shifting to running back.

This month, Jones, 6-feet and 175 pounds, has collected multiple Power Five scholarship offers, including one from Miami last week. Before turning his attention to recruiting, Jones is focused on winning a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship. The Falcons lost to St. John’s in last year’s title game.

“We talk about that [game] every day, every practice,” Jones said.

— Kyle Melnick

Ballou shows grit

As the game clock expired and his team sewed up a 19-18 home victory over Anacostia, Ballou Coach Kenny Brown did his best impersonation of Tiger Woods and fist-pumped as he let out a roar.

After experiencing the high of sprinting to a 13-0 lead, and the anxiety of being a dropped two-point conversion away from losing, the Knights were fired up to win Friday’s Southeast Cup.

“Winning this big rivalry game, the first game of the year is so big for my players and our school building as a whole,” Brown said. “This isn’t the same group from last year.”

The Knights went 3-7 last fall and had a tough time responding to adversity during Brown’s first year at the helm. This counted as a major step forward.

Three total touchdowns from quarterback Zyon Pierce paved the way for Ballou to extend its Southeast Cup winning streak to 10.

“Last season, we had a lot of young guys that were forced to play early,” Brown said. “This year those guys are smarter, bigger, stronger and have a better feel for the game. They want to win, and late in the game it showed.”

— Tramel Raggs

