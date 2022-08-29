Elijah Green is 18 and at the dawn of his Nats career. Here’s how he got there.

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When Elijah Green was just 9 years old, his AAU football team met weekly for a bonding activity different from most. The football parents would park their cars and walk their kids up to a steep hill, located under a highway bridge in Orlando. Green and his young teammates would race to the top as the Florida sun beat down on them.

Even once Green had stopped playing football and focused on baseball, the sessions — organized by his dad, Eric — continued, with father and son making the 20-minute drive from their home in Windermere, Fla. The drills evolved. So did Green.

Runs up the hill turned into runs with a weighted vest. Those runs transformed into sprints with a medicine ball. Green would carry the medicine over his head, using his leg strength to reach the top.

“Sometimes he hates [the hill] because it’s not easy,” Eric Green said. “And I always tell him, ‘If it was easy, everybody would be out here doing this. This is the special group that’s doing this type of stuff.’ And he bought into it.”

Eventually, Green developed into a top prospect, and by 18, was facing a mountain of expectations — a once-timid kid, finding ways to deal with intense pressure and increased attention. That attention grew considerably on a July day in California, when the Washington Nationals made the high school outfielder the No. 5 overall selection in the 2022 MLB draft.

The pick meant that Green could become something of a source of hope for a fan base in need of one. It meant that he became another name on a long list of prospects to watch as Washington, not all that far removed from its 2019 World Series triumph, resets and rebuilds. But for Green, it also meant the end of one journey and the start of a new one, placing him at the bottom of a hill again, hoping to make his way to the top.

‘Elite speed’

Eric Green played for four NFL teams over 10 seasons, including the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, where he made two Pro Bowl appearances. His career meant he could give his family a comfortable home, but he wanted to make sure his seven children didn’t trade their comfort for work ethic.

“I wanted them to see what life can be outside of these doors and outside of this gated community,” Eric said. “It worked out well for [Elijah] because he got tougher. He got to develop a competitiveness that was unmatched when he got to other places.”

The youngest of his siblings, Green was shy growing up, with a quiet demeanor that showed on the playing field, too.

Eric recalls how his son would play in a church basketball league as a boy. Kids kept stealing the ball from him. Green wasn’t bothered by it. But that bothered his dad.

So Eric got his son into football. Green eventually joined the Apopka Raptors, an AAU team on which he starred for six seasons and won four championships. But football wasn’t Green’s passion and — even though he was better at it — he quit the sport to focus on baseball.

Around the same time, Green began to work with A.J. Brooks, a former Boston College running back. Brooks, now a speed and conditioning coach, said that Green, still a reserved kid, was “a freak of nature” with “elite speed,” even when he met Green at 13.

The two began to train so Green could stay in optimal shape. (Yes, Brooks incorporated the hill into workouts.) But as Green grew older, Brooks wanted him to use his arm strength to generate power and develop a quicker first step, which could help him in base paths and in the outfield.

Green’s speed was notable as a high school freshman. Brian Martinez, his head coach during his freshman and sophomore years at TNXL Academy, said “the ground shakes” when Green runs.

“If he focused on track, and that was something that he really wanted to take serious, I truly believe that he could be an Olympic track athlete for the USA,” Brooks said. “He possesses that kind of speed.”

‘He’s kind of a celebrity’

Green was making waves around the state of Florida as a freshman, when he could hit 92-mph fastballs off junior college pitchers. He took classes at West Orange High in Winter Garden and played ball for TNXL Academy with Martinez for his first two years of high school.

He kept to himself, Martinez said, and had a quiet demeanor. He also showed an ability to adjust quickly, which helped him transition smoothly when game speed picked up or he struggled at the plate. Along the way, the buzz around him grew.

“We’d walk into places and little kids are asking him for his autographs when he’s 16 years old,” Martinez said. “He’s kind of a celebrity, like everybody talked about him since he was young. So I’ve never seen the hype that a person’s gotten like him.”

The attention wasn’t just in Florida. Videos of Green playing summer ball hit social media as his star grew. And after a strong sophomore summer, Green jumped to the top of the rankings for his draft class. He left for IMG Academy, an elite preparatory sports academy in Bradenton, Fla., ahead of his junior year.

Dan Simonds, director of baseball at IMG Academy, said traveling with Elijah was like traveling with “a member of the Beatles.” The program’s technical director, John Russell, remembers kids at a tournament in Alabama trying to convince their parents to wait around so they could watch Green and get a signature.

During games, fans and high-schoolers heckled him from behind the plate with every at-bat, cheering when he struck out. Eric Green felt that his son might have been trying to do too much to prove he belonged early in his IMG career.

“Even in the minors, you really don’t have guys who come up to the plate and they have built such a reputation around themselves with how good they are that people get excited when they strike out,” said Diamyn Hall, a leadership coach at IMG. “So this is an 18-year-old who was experiencing this and he handled it like a professional.”

Green hit .462 with a 1.592 OPS, recording nine home runs and 32 RBI in 25 games his senior year. He became more vocal too, his father said. He picked his teammates up when they were down after bad plays at the plate or in the field, and offered tips to his teammates during practice.

Simonds said Green’s teammates took to that work ethic and tried to follow in his footsteps. Green would often take swings in the cage after practices and, slowly, the coaches noticed how Green’s teammates would show up to work with him after-hours, too.

“Everything kind of gets amplified to a point where you know, there are 16-, 17- and 18-year-olds that have a brand out there on social media,” IMG national team head coach Dave Turgeon said. “But he was able to separate that from reality … he knew that he had work to do. He’s playing for a team and he’s playing for his teammates. And to be at that age and to be able to handle that is special.”

‘The best player out there’

Green has just started his professional baseball career, but the expectations and pressure are even greater than before. He’ll be continued to be evaluated by how quickly he makes adjustments.

Those around Green said it’s not a matter of if, but when, Green will put together all the pieces together. But no one is more confident in himself than Green. When he visited Nationals Park in late July, he said he could change the game with one swing. Then, he said he hoped to be in the majors in two to three years.

Green was pretty quiet for the rest of his visit. He didn’t say much, unless he was talking to his mom, Leslie; his sister, Emani; his agent, David Meter; or members of the Nationals organization. But when he was blasting balls out of the park with big leaguers watching nearby, he looked like he knew he belonged.

“He’s not boastful, he’s very modest,” said Brooks, the conditioning coach from Florida. “But every time he steps on the field, whether it’s training or some type of competition, he knows and his peers know — he’s the best player out there.”

