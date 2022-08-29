Football Top 20: Good Counsel, Gonzaga rise after big opening wins

A handful of D.C.-area teams challenged themselves against nationally ranked squads to begin the 2022 season. Most of the results were not promising.
Elsewhere, Gonzaga rises to No. 6 after a statement win over Archbishop Carroll. Another big winner last week was Stone Bridge, which remained at No. 4 after a furious comeback and last-second field goal against Madison kept its winning streak alive.
Perennial Prince William County contender Freedom (Woodbridge) enters the rankings after a blowout victory. Pallotti, which possesses the talent to compete in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, also joins.
High school football across the area will be in full swing this weekend, when Maryland public schools begin their seasons.
1. Good Counsel (1-0) Last ranked: 2
The Falcons looked dominant in their season-opening 42-21 win over St. Joseph Regional (N.J.).
Next: Friday at Catholic (La.), 7 p.m.
2. St. John’s (0-1) LR: 1
The Cadets’ late comeback fell short in their 35-28 loss to Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna.
Next: Saturday vs. Middletown (Del.), 2 p.m.
3. DeMatha (0-1) LR: 3
The Stags fell short against Florida powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons, 11-6.
Next: Friday vs. Rock Creek Christian, 7 p.m.
4. Stone Bridge (1-0) LR: 4
The Bulldogs used a furious late comeback, including a last-second field goal, to beat Madison, 17-16.
Next: Friday vs. Centreville, 7 p.m.
5. Quince Orchard (0-0) LR: 5
The Cougars’ Maryland 4A title defense begins Friday against Whitman.
Next: Friday at Whitman, 6:30 p.m.
6. Gonzaga (1-0) LR: 8
The Eagles scored on the opening kickoff and never let up in their 37-14 win over Carroll.
Next: Friday vs. McDonogh, 7 p.m.
7. Archbishop Spalding (0-1) LR: 6
The inexperienced Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in their 48-28 loss.
Next: Friday vs. Broadneck, 7 p.m.
8. Wise (0-0) LR: 9
The Prince George’s County powerhouse opens its season against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contender North Point.
Next: Friday at North Point, 7 p.m.
9. Rock Creek Christian (0-1) LR: 7
Florida powerhouse Dillard had its way in its 35-0 win over the Eagles.
Next: Friday at DeMatha, 7 p.m.
10. C.H. Flowers (0-0) LR: 10
The Prince George’s County program will debut its talented roster against DuVal on Friday.
Next: Friday vs. DuVal, 7 p.m.
11. South County (1-0) LR: 12
The Fairfax County program turned a first-quarter deficit into a 34-13 win over Woodbridge.
Next: Thursday vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.
12. Battlefield (1-0) LR: 16
The Bobcats continued their Prince William County dominance with a 35-0 win over Potomac (Va.).
Next: Friday at Hylton, 7 p.m.
13. Archbishop Carroll (0-1) LR: 11
The Lions showed they’re not ready to challenge the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powers in their 37-14 loss to Gonzaga.
Next: Saturday at Steubenville (Ohio), 11 a.m.
14. Northern (0-0) LR: 15
Quarterback Todd Lattimore Jr. will take over the reigning Maryland 3A champion’s run-and-shoot offense.
Next: Friday at Patuxent, 7 p.m.
15. Northwest (0-0) LR: 17
The Montgomery County program will be tested right away against Damascus.
Next: Friday at Damascus, 6:30 p.m.
16. Madison (0-1) LR: 13
The Warhawks squandered a late lead in their 17-16 loss to Virginia Class 5 powerhouse Stone Bridge.
Next: Thursday at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
17. Theodore Roosevelt (1-0) LR: 19
The Rough Riders rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Indian Valley (Ohio), 22-17.
Next: Saturday vs. Coolidge, 3 p.m.
18. Friendship Collegiate (1-0) LR: 20
The Knights proved they’re a D.C. contender with a 22-6 win over Bishop McNamara.
Next: Friday at Benedictine, 4 p.m.
19. Freedom (Woodbridge) (1-0) LR: Not ranked
The Prince William County contender opened with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point.
Next: Friday vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.
20. Pallotti (0-0) LR: NR
The Laurel private school’s season-opener at Harrisburg (Penn.) was canceled because of weather.
Next: Friday at Georgetown Prep, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 14 Broad Run, No. 18 St. Mary’s Ryken
On the bubble: Centreville, Douglass, Georgetown Prep, St. Mary’s Ryken