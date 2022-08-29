Football Top 20: Good Counsel, Gonzaga rise after big opening wins

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A handful of D.C.-area teams challenged themselves against nationally ranked squads to begin the 2022 season. Most of the results were not promising. The exception was Good Counsel, which beat St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) to start 1-0. With previous No. 1 St. John’s losing to Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna, the Falcons grab the top spot in this week’s local rankings.

Elsewhere, Gonzaga rises to No. 6 after a statement win over Archbishop Carroll. Another big winner last week was Stone Bridge, which remained at No. 4 after a furious comeback and last-second field goal against Madison kept its winning streak alive.

Perennial Prince William County contender Freedom (Woodbridge) enters the rankings after a blowout victory. Pallotti, which possesses the talent to compete in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference, also joins.

High school football across the area will be in full swing this weekend, when Maryland public schools begin their seasons.

1. Good Counsel (1-0) Last ranked: 2

The Falcons looked dominant in their season-opening 42-21 win over St. Joseph Regional (N.J.).

Next: Friday at Catholic (La.), 7 p.m.

2. St. John’s (0-1) LR: 1

The Cadets’ late comeback fell short in their 35-28 loss to Florida powerhouse Chaminade-Madonna.

Next: Saturday vs. Middletown (Del.), 2 p.m.

3. DeMatha (0-1) LR: 3

The Stags fell short against Florida powerhouse Cardinal Gibbons, 11-6.

Next: Friday vs. Rock Creek Christian, 7 p.m.

4. Stone Bridge (1-0) LR: 4

The Bulldogs used a furious late comeback, including a last-second field goal, to beat Madison, 17-16.

Next: Friday vs. Centreville, 7 p.m.

5. Quince Orchard (0-0) LR: 5

The Cougars’ Maryland 4A title defense begins Friday against Whitman.

Next: Friday at Whitman, 6:30 p.m.

6. Gonzaga (1-0) LR: 8

The Eagles scored on the opening kickoff and never let up in their 37-14 win over Carroll.

Next: Friday vs. McDonogh, 7 p.m.

7. Archbishop Spalding (0-1) LR: 6

The inexperienced Cavaliers couldn’t keep up with New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in their 48-28 loss.

Next: Friday vs. Broadneck, 7 p.m.

8. Wise (0-0) LR: 9

The Prince George’s County powerhouse opens its season against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference contender North Point.

Next: Friday at North Point, 7 p.m.

9. Rock Creek Christian (0-1) LR: 7

Florida powerhouse Dillard had its way in its 35-0 win over the Eagles.

Next: Friday at DeMatha, 7 p.m.

10. C.H. Flowers (0-0) LR: 10

The Prince George’s County program will debut its talented roster against DuVal on Friday.

Next: Friday vs. DuVal, 7 p.m.

11. South County (1-0) LR: 12

The Fairfax County program turned a first-quarter deficit into a 34-13 win over Woodbridge.

Next: Thursday vs. Hayfield, 7 p.m.

12. Battlefield (1-0) LR: 16

The Bobcats continued their Prince William County dominance with a 35-0 win over Potomac (Va.).

Next: Friday at Hylton, 7 p.m.

13. Archbishop Carroll (0-1) LR: 11

The Lions showed they’re not ready to challenge the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powers in their 37-14 loss to Gonzaga.

Next: Saturday at Steubenville (Ohio), 11 a.m.

14. Northern (0-0) LR: 15

Quarterback Todd Lattimore Jr. will take over the reigning Maryland 3A champion’s run-and-shoot offense.

Next: Friday at Patuxent, 7 p.m.

15. Northwest (0-0) LR: 17

The Montgomery County program will be tested right away against Damascus.

Next: Friday at Damascus, 6:30 p.m.

16. Madison (0-1) LR: 13

The Warhawks squandered a late lead in their 17-16 loss to Virginia Class 5 powerhouse Stone Bridge.

Next: Thursday at Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.

17. Theodore Roosevelt (1-0) LR: 19

The Rough Riders rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Indian Valley (Ohio), 22-17.

Next: Saturday vs. Coolidge, 3 p.m.

18. Friendship Collegiate (1-0) LR: 20

The Knights proved they’re a D.C. contender with a 22-6 win over Bishop McNamara.

Next: Friday at Benedictine, 4 p.m.

19. Freedom (Woodbridge) (1-0) LR: Not ranked

The Prince William County contender opened with a 62-3 win over Brooke Point.

Next: Friday vs. Riverbend, 7 p.m.

20. Pallotti (0-0) LR: NR

The Laurel private school’s season-opener at Harrisburg (Penn.) was canceled because of weather.

Next: Friday at Georgetown Prep, 7 p.m.

Dropped out: No. 14 Broad Run, No. 18 St. Mary’s Ryken

On the bubble: Centreville, Douglass, Georgetown Prep, St. Mary’s Ryken

