Sports betting timeline: From Las Vegas to the Supreme Court

President George W. Bush signs the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act, which forbids companies from “knowingly accepting payments in connection with the participation of another person in a bet or wager that involves the use of the Internet and that is unlawful under any federal or state law.” The law was created in response to the boom in online poker and casino games but carves out an exception for fantasy sports, declaring them skill-based games and not games of chance. This opens the door for the daily fantasy industry, which eventually sees its popularity explode.