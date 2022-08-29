Barcelona striker and his wife assaulted in armed robbery in their home

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were reportedly assaulted early Monday morning when four hooded and armed men broke into his home, forcing him to open a safe to steal jewelry and other valuables. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Aubameyang and his wife, Alysha Behague, suffered minor injuries in the incident, according to Spain’s El Pais newspaper. The two were handcuffed and tied up during the robbery, which occurred at roughly 1 a.m. They were threatened with firearms and iron bars, El Pais said, and the men fled the scene in a white Audi A3.

Aubameyang’s home in suburban Castelldefels has been targeted by burglars twice in the past two months. He and his family were not at home when the first break-in occurred, police said. The men threatened and struck Aubameyang and his wife, according to reports, and demanded that they open the safe.

Advertisement

Last week, a watch valued at over $70,000 was stolen from the car of Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski as he stopped for supporters while en route to training. He attempted to chase the thief, who later was apprehended.

Europe’s top-flight players have been targeted by criminals several times recently. In December, Manchester City defender João Cancelo was assaulted at his home in England and Benfica defender Nicolás Otamendi was attacked during a robbery at his home in Portugal. The Barcelona homes of Gerard Piqué, Ansu Fati, Jordi Alba, Samuel Umtiti and Coutinho have been broken into during games, police have said. Players in Madrid, Seville and Valencia have been targeted in similar incidents.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, who also live in the Castelldefels seaside suburb, have hired private security firms to protect their homes. Thieves stole jewelry and cash worth thousands from Messi’s Paris hotel room last year.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, star midfielder Paul Pogba said that authorities in Italy and France are investigating what he said are extortion attempts and threats from an organized gang. Pogba, the French national who left Manchester United and rejoined Italian Serie A club Juventus in July, said in a statement that, “the competent bodies in Italy and France were informed a month ago and there will be no further comments in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

The French prosecutor’s office confirmed to Reuters that an investigation has begun. “I confirm that an investigation was opened on 3 August 2022 on the charge of attempted extortion by an organized criminal gang. The investigations have been entrusted to the OCLCO [The Central Bureau for Combatting Organized Crime],” the prosecutor’s office said.

GiftOutline Gift Article