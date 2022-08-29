Sports betting Legal sports betting is booming. Let us be your guide. (Video: Agustina Gastaldi for The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Sports betting has become an unavoidable part of the fan experience, from the incessant advertisements during game broadcasts to the odds flashing beneath highlight packages to the gleaming sportsbooks sprouting up next to or even inside arenas. The numbers, names and notifications can be confusing and overwhelming. We’re here to help.

Odds Against will guide you through this expanding landscape with how-to advice, accountability journalism and user-friendly explanations, no matter your level of familiarity with betting on sports.

Where did the gambling gold rush come from, and where is it heading? What are the pitfalls to avoid for sports fans ready to wade into unfamiliar terrain? How can both casual and experienced bettors make smarter choices? How are states handling this burgeoning industry, and how are the largest companies angling for a bigger market share? What is the safest, savviest way to navigate a hobby that can be both enjoyable and treacherous?

The odds are against you. But Odds Against is on your side.

How to get started Never placed a sports bet and don’t know where to begin? Here are some basics for the novice sports gambler. Read our guide

Tips for betting smarter Betting analyst Neil Greenberg offers six tips for becoming a smarter sports bettor. Read our advice

A state-by-state guide Is sports betting legal where you live? Our map covers the rules and regulations in every state. Read the story

The path to legality A history of sports gambling in the United States, from its Nevada roots to the 2018 Supreme Court ruling that led to widespread legalization. Read the story

