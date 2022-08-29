Legal sports betting is booming. Let us be your guide.

Sports betting has become an unavoidable part of the fan experience, from the incessant advertisements during game broadcasts to the odds flashing beneath highlight packages to the gleaming sportsbooks sprouting up next to or even inside arenas.
Odds Against will guide you through this expanding landscape with how-to advice, accountability journalism and user-friendly explanations, no matter your level of familiarity with betting on sports.
Where did the gambling gold rush come from, and where is it heading? What are the pitfalls to avoid for sports fans ready to wade into unfamiliar terrain? How can both casual and experienced bettors make smarter choices? How are states handling this burgeoning industry, and how are the largest companies angling for a bigger market share? What is the safest, savviest way to navigate a hobby that can be both enjoyable and treacherous?
The odds are against you. But Odds Against is on your side.
