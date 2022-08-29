Where is sports betting legal in the U.S.?

With football season around the corner, now is the time that interest in sports betting usually spikes. Here’s a breakdown of where in the United States you can and cannot place a legal bet.
Alabama
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Alabama, both online and in-person. Alabama is also one of the few remaining states without a state-run lottery. Currently, a gambling and lottery bill that would allow sports betting in casinos is working its way through the Alabama Senate and House.
Alaska
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Alaska, with no immediate change on the horizon.
Arizona
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Arizona, both online and in-person. The state passed legislation to legalize it in April 2021.
Arkansas
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Arkansas, both online and in-person. It had been allowed at casinos since 2019, but legislation was passed in February to allow online options as well.
California
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in California, both online and in-person. However, that might soon change, as there are multiple measures that could be on the ballot this fall.
Colorado
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Colorado, both online and in-person. Colorado voters narrowly approved a measure in the November 2020 election and the state has since developed a robust variety of betting options.
Connecticut
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Connecticut, both online and in-person. Online sports betting went live in October 2021, three months after Gov. Ned Lamont (D) signed new gaming legislation.
Delaware
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in Delaware, but online is not. A few weeks after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on sports betting in 2018, Delaware became the first state outside of Nevada to accept a legal, single-game sports bet. However, the action is limited to the state’s three casinos.
District of Columbia
Legal: Sports betting is legal in the nation’s capital, both online and in-person. Mobile options are limited depending on location. Mobile sports betting is not allowed on federal properties, and other betting options are limited to sports venues such as Nationals Park.
Florida
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Florida, both online and in-person. There was a brief period of in-person betting in 2021, but it was struck down by a federal judge after a deal between the state and Seminole Tribe — which controls gambling in Florida — fell apart.
Georgia
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Georgia, both online and in-person. There have been two failed efforts to push for legalization in the state legislature, with the most recent campaign failing to get off the ground.
Hawaii
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Hawaii, both online and in-person. It is one of two U.S. states with no form of gambling.
Idaho
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Idaho, both online and in-person. There have been no proposals to change that in recent years.
Illinois
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Illinois, both online and in-person. In-person betting was launched in March 2020, and online options followed in June of that year.
Indiana
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Indiana, both online and in-person. Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) signed a bill legalizing it in May 2019.
Iowa
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Iowa, both online and in-person. In-person action was given the green light in 2019, while online betting launched in 2021.
Kansas
Legal: Kansas became the latest state to join the legal sports betting movement after it launched online and in-person betting on September 1. Gov. Laura Kelly (D) signed a bill in May that authorized the move, and the hope had been that it would be fully operational by football season.
Kentucky
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Kentucky, both online and in-person. A recent effort to legalize fell just short of making it to the desk of Gov. Andy Beshear (D).
Louisiana
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Louisiana, both online and in-person. After being approved by voters in November 2020, in-person betting launched in October 2021 and online options arrived in January 2022.
Maine
Legal but pending: Sports betting is legal but pending in Maine, both online and in-person. There is no set timeline for launch.
Maryland
Legal but in-person only: Maryland voters approved sports betting in November 2020, but currently only in-person options are available. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has pushed for the speedy launch of online betting ahead of this NFL season, but the timeline remains murky.
Massachusetts
Legal but pending: Sports betting will soon be legal in Massachusetts, both online and in-person. It is the latest state to legalize sports betting, as the state legislature approved a bill in early August, with Gov. Charlie Baker (R) expected to sign it soon after. The bill would allow for betting at casinos and horse racing tracks as well as online action through approved applications.
Michigan
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Michigan, both online and in-person. Retail betting launched in March 2020, and online sports books joined about a year later.
Minnesota
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Minnesota, both online and in-person. In 2022, a bill that would have given the state’s Native American tribes — operators of the state’s casinos — the ability to control online and in-person action fell apart in the state senate.
Mississippi
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in Mississippi, but online action is prohibited. Retail betting launched in 2018, but online betting is only allowed when inside a casino. Several online bills have been introduced, but none have gained traction.
Missouri
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Missouri, both online and in-person. There was a serious push in 2022, but it fell apart in the state senate.
Montana
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in Montana, but online action is prohibited.
Nebraska
Legal but pending: Sports betting is legal but pending in Nebraska. The legislature passed a bill in May 2021, but online and in-person operations are still being planned out.
Nevada
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Nevada, both online and in-person. It has long been the leader in retail betting, as the state first starting accepting in-person bets more than a decade ago and was the only one to do so until 2018. Online betting is a little more complicated, as bettors are required to sign up inside a casino location.
New Hampshire
Legal: Sports betting is legal in New Hampshire, both online and in-person. Online options went live in December 2019, but betting on in-state colleges is still prohibited.
New Jersey
Legal: Sports betting is legal in New Jersey, both online and in-person. It was the third state to take a legal bet, launching online and in-person operations in the summer of 2018.
New Mexico
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in New Mexico, but online action is prohibited. No legislation has been passed, but Native American casinos have taken bets since 2018.
New York
Legal: Sports betting is legal in New York, both online and in-person. While casino betting has been allowed since 2013, online betting launched in January 2022 and quickly turned New York into one of the country’s most robust markets.
North Carolina
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in North Carolina, but online action is prohibited. An effort to bring online options to bear is working its way through the state legislature.
North Dakota
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in North Dakota, but online action is prohibited. Similar to New Mexico, the state has not passed any official legislation to legalize, but Native American casinos take in-person bets.
Ohio
Legal but pending: Sports betting is legal but pending in Ohio. Legislators passed a sports betting bill in December 2021, but operations aren’t expected to launch until the end of 2022.
Oklahoma
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Oklahoma, both online and in-person, with no immediate change on the horizon.
Oregon
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Oregon, both online and in-person. But online action is limited to the state’s official sportsbook: DraftKings.
Pennsylvania
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Pennsylvania, both online and in-person. Retail action launched in 2018, and online options went live in 2019.
Rhode Island
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Rhode Island, both online and in-person. However, online action is limited to the William Hill sportsbook.
South Carolina
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in South Carolina, both online and in-person. A bill is under consideration by the state legislature, but there is little optimism that it will get off the ground.
South Dakota
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in South Dakota, but online action is prohibited.
Tennessee
Online only: Online sports betting is legal in Tennessee, but in-person action is prohibited. It is one of only two states in the United States (along with Wyoming) with such an arrangement.
Texas
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Texas, both online and in-person. Legalization doesn’t appear likely in the near future.
Utah
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Utah, with no immediate change on the horizon.
Vermont
Illegal: Sports betting is illegal in Vermont, both online and in-person. A bill was introduced in the state legislature in 2022, but it gained little momentum.
Virginia
Legal: Sports betting is legal in Virginia, both online and in-person. Online betting launched in January 2021, and the state opened its first retail betting site in July 2022.
Washington
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in Washington, but online action is prohibited. Like Mississippi and Montana, Washington only allows online betting while on-site at a retail location.
West Virginia
Legal: Sports betting is legal in West Virginia, both online and in-person. Mobile betting went live in August 2019, and in-person action has been flowing since August 2018.
Wisconsin
In-person only: In-person sports betting is legal in Wisconsin, but online action is prohibited.
Wyoming
Online only: Wyoming is one of two states (along with Tennessee) with online betting but no in-person options. The first online sports books started taking bets in September 2021.
