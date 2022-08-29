The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Live updates Serena Williams faces Danka Kovinic in U.S. Open first round

Serena Williams will face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the U.S. Open. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
By
Updated August 29, 2022 at 6:10 p.m. EDT|Published August 29, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. EDT

Serena Williams begins what is probably her final U.S. Open with a first-round match against Danka Kovinic. Follow along for the latest updates.

What you need to know:

  • When: After 7 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York
  • TV: Coverage will be on ESPN. You can also stream the match on ESPN Plus.
Loading...