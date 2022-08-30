Odds Against Alabama football will be good again, but is the Tide good enough to bet? FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Barring some sort of injury outbreak or other personnel catastrophe, Alabama will not only be favored in each of its college football games this season, but favored by double digits in each of its college football games this season. (Ohio State probably is the only other team that can say the same thing.) This is hardly a new phenomenon: Last season, the Crimson Tide also was favored by double digits in all 12 scheduled regular season games. Nonetheless, Alabama Coach Nick Saban recently called 2021 a “rebuilding” year, even though it resulted in a College Football Playoff runner-up finish.

Excluding SEC championship games, Alabama hasn’t been a single-digit favorite in the regular season since Oct. 17, 2020, when it beat Georgia by 17 as a six-point home favorite.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that Alabama will be good again in 2022, so let’s take a look at some of the futures options for the Crimson Tide this year and whether they present any betting value.

All odds taken Monday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Advertisement

Season win total

Alabama over 10.5 wins -300

Alabama under 10.5 wins +235

How can you possibly consider the under here? The Crimson Tide last failed to eclipse 10 wins in 2010, and there might not be one team on this year’s 12-game schedule that should scare Alabama, much less two teams, at least until an assumed SEC championship game rematch with Georgia. You’re paying hefty juice on the over, but I’m not going anywhere near the under. Take the over or pass.

SEC championship game winner

Alabama -145

The Crimson Tide’s closest — and only — competitor on the odds board in this category is Georgia at +155; all the other SEC teams are at least +1800. Using Bill Connelly’s preseason SP+ ratings, the Crimson Tide would be a 1.3-point favorite over the Bulldogs on a neutral field (like, say, at the SEC championship game), which should make Alabama about -115 on the moneyline. So the -145 does not present a whole lot of value, if you believe (as I do and oddsmakers do) that the Tide and the Dawgs are clearly the class of the SEC and are destined to meet in the conference championship game. Pass.

Advertisement

To make the playoff

Yes -270

No +215

The College Football Playoff is entering its ninth season, and Alabama has been involved in all of the previous versions except for one (2019). Until Saban stops luring five-star recruits and Alabama stops winning 11-plus games per season, “yes” is pretty much a bet you have to make, no matter the juice — particularly this year, with the defending Heisman Trophy winner at quarterback and the fifth-place Heisman vote-getter leading the defense (see below).

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. Heisman Trophy DraftKings has assigned Heisman Trophy odds to four Alabama players. QB Bryce Young +400 Young will attempt to pull off something that’s only been done once in college football history: repeat as Heisman Trophy winner. Ohio State’s Archie Griffin is the only player to do that, in 1974 and 1975. Since then, 21 non-seniors have won the award. Slightly more than half of those players (12 of 21) left to play professional football following their Heisman win, and of the nine who returned to college, only one of them (Billy Sims in 1979) finished even second in the next season’s Heisman voting. Four of the nine defending Heisman winners finished third, one finished fifth, one finished sixth and two didn’t receive any votes at all in the voting the season after their Heisman win.

Advertisement

So another Heisman is a tall order, and even though Young has what could be a fantastic offensive line in front of him, his pass-catchers are unproven: Tight end Cameron Latu is the only returning Crimson Tide receiver who was targeted more than 30 times last season. At the second-best odds on the Heisman board, I’ll be passing on Young.

LB Will Anderson Jr. +1600

Now here’s an Alabama Heisman candidate I can get behind at some pretty good odds. Anderson, who finished fifth in the voting last year, had a national-best 33.5 tackles for a loss (11.5 more than his closest competitor) and 17.5 sacks. When he wasn’t terrorizing the backfield, he dropped back into pass coverage 58 times and allowed all of 16 passing yards when quarterbacks threw it toward the player he was covering. That’s sheer dominance, and the fact that three defensive players were among the top 10 Heisman vote-getters last season could be a sign that we’re ready for someone to join Charles Woodson (1997) as the only defensive players to win the award.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs +3000

Gibbs was one of the few offensive bright spots for a Georgia Tech team that finished 3-9 last season, averaging 5.2 yards per carry as the Yellow Jackets’ main running back, catching 35 passes, averaging 25.6 yards per kickoff return and scoring seven times. That kind of all-around production could garner a lot of attention now that Gibbs has transferred to the nation’s most high-profile program — he was named MVP of the Tide’s spring game — but if a Heisman voter is considering someone on Alabama’s offense, it probably is going to be Young.

RB Jase McClellan +8000

McClellan was pointed toward an impressive year in 2021 before he suffered a season-ending injury in Alabama’s fifth game. At that point, he was tied for the team lead with five touchdowns (one rushing, three receiving, one blocked punt return). But as his Heisman odds suggest, this is the ultimate long shot, with McClellan’s chances seemingly only improving if Gibbs isn’t a factor.

GiftOutline Gift Article