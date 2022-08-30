Boys’ soccer top 10: Championship goals define first rankings of year

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In late August, when the fall soccer season is about to get underway, most coaches state the exact same goal: win a championship. It is the overarching motivator and constant focus. But winning a title is difficult. Just ask the three teams in this year’s preseason rankings that got it done last fall. Good Counsel, St. Albans and Northwestern reached their ultimate goal and will enter the season with titles to defend and reputations to uphold.

“We’ve already had a few scrimmages, and the team understands that they are now the targeted,” Good Counsel Coach Jeremy Spoales said. “The vibe around us has changed; people want to beat us. And that’s exactly what you want. You want to be the champion.”

Arguably more determined than those champions are the teams that came up just short. Almost every team on this list flirted with glory last season, and each enters this year with the hope of breaking through.

“To win the state championship is always our goal,” said Kert Mease, coach of Maryland 4A runner-up Northwest. “But now, because of last year, in their eyes it’s probably a more tangible goal.”

With matches set to begin this week, here’s a look at some of the best programs in the D.C. area.

All records from last year.

1. St. John’s (13-3-1)

The Cadets were the local team to beat for much of last season. With the return of first-team All-Met forward Nick Laffey, among others, the Cadets will look to build on that momentum.

2. Good Counsel (16-2-2)

The Falcons ended a 33-year conference title drought when they captured last year’s Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.

3. Whitman (9-6-1)

Longtime Vikings coach Dave Greene runs one of the most respected programs in the area. Expect his team to be in the mix again.

4. Walter Johnson (14-2-0)

The Wildcats stood above a crowded field of Montgomery County contenders for much of last season.

5. St. Albans (15-3-4)

The Bulldogs consistently produce plenty of talent, and last year was no different as the program earned Interstate Athletic Conference and D.C. State Athletic Association titles.

6. Bowie (15-2-2)

A consistent state contender out of Prince George’s County, the Bulldogs are boosted by the return of first-team All-Met selection Kareem Davis.

7. Severna Park (15-2-1)

Winners of three state titles, the Falcons are one of the more celebrated programs in Maryland. After a run to last year’s Maryland 4A semifinals, they should again garner respect.

8. Northwestern (12-2-0)

The Wildcats surprised many last fall as they rode a timely and potent offense to the Maryland 4A title.

9. Churchill (6-4-3)

The Bulldogs are always a strong team out of Montgomery County. They will find out quickly just how strong they are: The season’s first month features three matches against ranked opponents.

10. Northwest (13-3-1)

The Jaguars return just three starters from last year’s squad, but their young talent should be enough to keep them in the title hunt.

On the bubble: Broadneck, Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Gonzaga, Landon, Leonardtown

