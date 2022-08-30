Brian Robinson Jr. released from hospital, makes Commanders’ 53-man roster

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders running back who was shot twice in his lower extremities during an attempted armed robbery on Sunday, was released from the hospital and included on the team’s initial 53-man roster for the regular season. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The roster decision is an indication the Commanders possibly believe Robinson could recover and return to the field sooner than expected. But it doesn’t preclude them from making another move if needed. Should the team place Robinson on the non-football injury list or injured reserve, he would have to miss at least four regular-season games before returning. By staying on the roster, he’ll count against the 53-player cap, but he’ll able to return as soon as he’s healthy and cleared by the team’s medical staff.

Two gunmen approached Robinson after he left a storefront in the 1000 block of H Street NE shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Robinson was able to “wrestle a firearm away” from one of the assailants before the other shot him twice, D.C. police said.

A firearm was discovered about a block away from the scene, and no property was stolen from Robinson.

D.C. police released images captured by a nearby surveillance camera of the two suspects and the car in which they fled. Detectives have asked the public’s assistance in identifying and locating them.

D.C. police released photos captured by a nearby surveillance camera of the suspects in the shooting of Brian Robinson and the car in which they fled. Detectives have asked the public's assistance in identifying and locating them.https://t.co/BnKf6A2SIw pic.twitter.com/6T9nkftDRc — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) August 30, 2022

Robinson was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center after the shooting and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He announced on Instagram that surgery “went well.”

Coach Ron Rivera expressed optimism about the rookie’s health after visiting him in the hospital along with a sizable Commanders contingent.

“The doctors were very positive with him, and he was very positive, as well,” Rivera said Monday. “We’re very fortunate. He’s very fortunate, and it’s a very unfortunate situation, but he’s doing well. It’ll be a matter of time before he is back out here. There is no timeline.”

