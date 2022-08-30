After just one start, Nationals’ Cade Cavalli hits the injured list

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez announced Tuesday afternoon that right-hander Cade Cavalli will be placed on the 15-day injured list and shut down for two weeks because of shoulder inflammation. The decision came after Cavalli made his major league debut Friday against the Cincinnati Reds. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Cavalli felt discomfort while playing catch Saturday afternoon, then had an MRI exam Sunday that showed inflammation but no structural damage. Martinez said the Nationals haven’t decided to shut him down for the season, but only about three weeks will remain when he is eligible to return from the IL.

“Cade says he feels good today, but we need to be very, very cautious,” Martinez said before Tuesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics. “We’re talking about a kid that’s part of a big future of ours. So we’re going to take it easy. And hopefully we can knock this out in a couple of weeks and then we’ll reevaluate after that.”

Cavalli, 24, is considered the Nationals’ top pitching prospect; he stands fourth among all players in the team’s farm system according to MLB Pipeline. The Nationals grabbed him with the 22nd pick of the 2020 draft out of Oklahoma. After rising quickly through the minors, he made his major league debut Friday in a 7-3 loss to the Reds at Nationals Park; he was charged with seven runs in 4⅓ innings while striking out six.

Cavalli was slated to make his second start Thursday; the Nationals haven’t announced who will pitch in his place.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article