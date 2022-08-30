D.C. United’s Christian Benteke set to make his MLS debut

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Christian Benteke, D.C. United’s marquee summer signing, finally received his work visa Tuesday and is scheduled to make his MLS debut Wednesday against New York City FC, club officials said. Benteke, a Belgian striker who played 10 years in the Premier League, flew to New York from London and planned to join his new teammates ahead of the match at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J., against the defending MLS Cup champions.

Coach Wayne Rooney has said he is aiming to play Benteke for about 20 minutes. United’s hope of pairing him with Greek star Taxi Fountas right away were dashed, though, following an injury in Sunday’s match.

United had hoped he would arrive for the Aug. 20 match against Philadelphia or, at the latest, this past Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Visa processing, though, is unpredictable, leaving Benteke and the club unsure of his timetable.

Benteke participated in Crystal Palace’s preseason before signing with United and has maintained decent fitness, Rooney said. However, he has not played in a competitive match since mid-May and only got to know D.C. players during a week of informal training before returning to London for visa processing.

His Audi Field debut will come Sunday night against the Colorado Rapids.

Benteke, 31, scored 86 goals for Aston Villa, Liverpool and Crystal Palace between August 2012 and May 2022. He is under contract with United through the 2024 season, with a club option in 2025.

Terms were not disclosed, but people familiar with the deal said that, over the course of a full season, he will be the highest-paid player in United history, surpassing Rooney’s $3.5 million pact in 2019, his second and final season as a D.C. player.

After Wednesday, last-place United (6-17-4) has six matches left. Aside from trying to boost his new club, Benteke will aim to find his scoring form before Belgium selects the World Cup roster this fall. His last chance for a national team call-up before the roster decisions is for Nations League matches against Wales and the Netherlands in late September.

Fountas, though, was listed as “out” on the injury report Tuesday. He suffered a concussion in the first half of the 3-2 defeat in Atlanta. The team will monitor his condition ahead of this Sunday’s match.

The all-star attacker has posted 11 goals and three assists in 20 matches (16 starts).

Goalkeeper Rafael Romo (13 starts) is also listed as “out” after missing the Atlanta trip with a concussion. David Ochoa is expected to make his third start Wednesday. Bill Hamid, the longtime starter, has recovered from hand surgery and resumed training.

