With quarterback Will Rogers, left, having plenty of experience in Coach Mike Leach's system, Mississippi State could be in store for a strong season.

With college football season around the corner, here are a few futures bets to consider. This advice focuses on win totals for several less prominent programs rather than the national championship market, where Alabama is a +175 favorite, followed by Ohio State (+300) and Georgia (+400), all unappealing prices. Odds taken Monday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Syracuse over five wins (+125)

The Orange has won only 11 times since its 10-3 season in 2018, and Coach Dino Babers always seems to be on the thinnest of ice. But Syracuse has the best running back you’ve never heard of in Sean Tucker (1,751 total yards, 14 touchdowns as a freshman in 2021), loads of experience at linebacker and defensive back, and two new assistants (offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck) who helped propel Virginia to new offensive heights last season. Wins over Connecticut and Wagner should get the Orange nearly halfway to five, and games against Virginia, Wake Forest and Boston College are winnable.

Louisiana-Lafayette under 8.5 wins (+100)

The Ragin’ Cajuns went 13-1 last year, losing only to Texas in their season opener and finishing No. 16 in the final Associated Press poll, but coach Billy Napier left for Florida after 40 wins in four seasons. Now Louisiana-Lafayette has a rookie coach and new starters at just about every key offensive position. There was a certain bit of luck in the Cajuns’ success last season: They went 7-0 in one-score games, recovered 68.4 percent of their opponents’ fumbles (tied for fifth nationally) and lost only 4 of 10 fumbles of their own (tied for 34th). Those types of things tend to even themselves out.

Mississippi State over 6.5 wins (-150)

This series will examine the impact of legalized gambling on sports, through news coverage, accountability journalism and advice for navigating this new landscape. Read more. It takes programs a few years to adjust to Mike Leach and his whimsical ways. His first two teams at Texas Tech went 14-11 before the Red Raiders went 9-5 in his third season and won a bowl game for the first time in seven years. His first three Washington State teams went 12-25 before he reached nine wins with his fourth. Leach has gone 11-13 in his first two seasons at Mississippi State, and the pattern should repeat itself this year. The Bulldogs return a lot of talent and likely will be favored in all four nonconference games (Memphis, at Arizona, Bowling Green, East Tennessee).

One more thing: Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers is back for his third year as a starter under Leach. The previous three times we’ve seen that scenario — Kliff Kingsbury (2002) and Graham Harrell (2008) at Texas Tech and Luke Falk (2017) at Washington State — Leach’s teams won at least nine games.

Arkansas under 7.5 wins (-150)

This is a bit juicy for my tastes — bettors would need to wager $150 just to win $100 — but ESPN’s Bill Connelly is projecting 6.4 wins from the Razorbacks, and the difference between his estimate and the Vegas win total is hard to ignore. Nearly all of the defensive starters are gone from 2021′s nine-win team, as are three of the Hogs’ top four receivers (Treylon Burks, now with the Tennessee Titans, accounted for 39.7 percent of the Razorbacks’ receiving yardage). Nonconference games against 2021 CFP semifinalist Cincinnati, at BYU and Liberty loom on the schedule, as do the usual SEC West land mines, including Alabama and Texas A&M.

Auburn under 6.5 wins (-160)

This is more of a “bad vibes and absurdly tough schedule” prediction than anything statistical. Coach Bryan Harsin seemed a peculiar fit for the Tigers when he was hired in December 2020, and he remains a peculiar fit now after a 6-7 record last season that resulted in a soap-opera offseason. Harsin already is on his third offensive coordinator and second defensive coordinator, and his absurdly large buyout reportedly was the only thing keeping him in place. This season, the Tigers host Penn State in early September and have to travel for their meat of their SEC schedule, with games at defending national champion Georgia, Mississippi, Mississippi State and Alabama.

Georgia Tech under 3.5 wins (-145)

The Yellow Jackets check a lot of boxes for a team that should struggle (again). Coach Geoff Collins is on the hot seat and brought in a busload of new assistants; their most exciting player from 2021 (running back Jahmyr Gibbs) transferred to Alabama; they have some of the lowest returning-production numbers in the nation; and they have a preposterously difficult schedule that might see them favored in only two games (at home vs. Duke and Western Carolina).

South Florida under 4.5 wins (-135)

The Bulls might be favored in exactly one game this year, at home against Howard in Week 2. Their other nonconference games are home against BYU and at Florida and Louisville, three almost certain losses for a program with three wins over its past two seasons.

Toledo to win the Mid-American Conference (+330)

Earlier this summer Central Michigan was the favorite to win the MAC, but the Rockets are the team to back because of a defense that will be better than that of many Power Five teams and is by far the conference’s best. Toledo travels to Ohio State in Week 3; it might not lose many other games apart from that one.

