Girls’ soccer Top 10: Good Counsel, St. John’s lead preseason rankings

Jim Bruno has coached many of the D.C. area’s top teams and players since starting the Good Counsel girls’ soccer program in 1988. He believes his team this season could be among the best. “I’ve got a really, really strong roster I think is pretty deep,” Bruno said. “Maybe the group I had in 2000, 2001, might have been comparable, but that’s a long time ago. We have depth at every position.”

Good Counsel returns 18 players, including 10 starters, from last season’s squad, which suffered its lone loss in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game. The Falcons lead The Washington Post’s preseason local rankings.

St. John’s, the defending WCAC champion, also returns 10 starters and is ranked No. 2. Whitman, which finished last season on an 11-game winning streak en route to the Maryland 4A title, rounds out the top three.

The remainder of the top 10 includes other reigning champions, including No. 5 Sidwell Friends (D.C. State Athletic Association), No. 6 Mount Hebron (Maryland 3A), No. 7 Georgetown Visitation (Independent School League AA division) and No. 9 Glenelg (Maryland 2A). The rankings will be updated midseason.

All records are from last season.

1. Good Counsel (16-1-1)

Maryland commits Drew and Peyton Bernard headline a talented roster.

2. St. John’s (14-3-1)

The reigning WCAC champion returns 10 starters, including leading scorer Emely Rubio-Garcia.

3. Whitman (15-2-1)

Two of the area’s top forwards, Gemma Davitian and Riley DeMartino, will lead the reigning Maryland 4A champion’s offense.

4. Archbishop Spalding (10-6)

The Severn private school is a perennial contender in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland A Conference.

5. Sidwell Friends (14-4)

The reigning DCSAA champion will be among the top contenders in the ISL AA division.

6. Mount Hebron (15-2)

The Howard County program should be a top contender to defend its Maryland 3A championship.

7. Georgetown Visitation (13-5)

Duke commit Kaeden Koons-Perdikis returns for the reigning ISL AA division champions.

8. Broadneck (17-1-1)

Forward Sadie Wilkinson, who had 18 goals and 16 assists last season, will lead the Anne Arundel County program, which lost in last year’s Maryland 4A final.

9. Glenelg (15-2)

Junior Stephanie Lathrop, the Howard County program’s all-time leading scorer, returns for the defending Maryland 2A champion.

10. Marriotts Ridge (14-1-1)

The reigning Howard County champion returns leading scorer Giavana Liberto.

On the bubble: River Hill, Severna Park, Walter Johnson

