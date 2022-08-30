Volleyball Top 10: Flint Hill, Holy Cross lead first rankings

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Under Coach Dave Geiser, Holy Cross has reached the past 11 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title games. And though the Tartans lost last year to O’Connell, they return three starters, including league co-player of the year Emerson Sellman. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Sellman was a force as a sophomore, and now the 6-foot-4 outside hitter with multiple Division I scholarship offers is expected to be even more dominant as a junior. Outside hitter Daniella Suarez and junior setter Jaylyn Simon will try to help Sellman make up for the loss of middle hitter Hannah Sherman, now at Louisville.

“We are very strong, even without three starters,” Geiser said after his team participated in a scrimmage Saturday without Sellman, Suarez and Simon because of SAT testing.

Holy Cross starts the season in the No. 2 spot, and here are the preseason rankings:

All records are from last season.

1. Flint Hill (32-1)

Despite losing three starters, including breakout freshman star Cari Spears, the Huskies still sit atop the area hierarchy. Senior Sydney Bryant returns from an ACL injury that has sidelined her for the past three seasons.

2. Holy Cross (24-4)

With Sellman and two other starters back, the Tartans are poised to make another run at the WCAC title.

3. O’Connell (32-4)

Last year’s WCAC win over Holy Cross ended a 26-year championship drought.

4. Arundel (19-1)

The Wildcats are chasing a third straight Maryland 4A state title but have to replace dominant middle hitter Zaria Ragler.

5. Colgan (26-4)

The Sharks return 6-5 middle blocker Brielle Kemavor and will look to repeat as Virginia Class 6 champions.

6. Good Counsel (14-8)

Returning all but one starter puts the Falcons in position to be a threat in the WCAC.

7. Stone Bridge (25-5)

With a core of upperclassmen, the Bulldogs look primed to repeat as Virginia Class 5 champions.

8. Wootton (18-1)

The Patriots, who suffered their only loss last year in the state semifinals against Leonardtown, could contend for the Maryland 4A crown.

9. Broadneck (14-3)

The Bruins bring back experienced seniors, including setter Madeline Stewart, who is committed to American.

10. Howard (21-2)

The Lions will look to build on last year’s strong season, which ended in the playoffs against Reservoir.

On the bubble: St. John’s, Jackson-Reed, Reservoir, Churchill, Glenelg

