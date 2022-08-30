Who will make the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster? Track the cuts here.

After a month of training camp, the Washington Commanders must cut down their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Rivera said team executives, including General Manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football and player personnel Marty Hurney, had to delay some Monday meetings, but “what’s important is Brian and just making sure he’s okay.”
Below is a list of the Commanders cuts, which will be updated throughout Tuesday.
Cuts:
Tyler Clark, defensive tackle
Jacub Panasiuk, defensive end
Steven Parker, safety