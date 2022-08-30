The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Who will make the Commanders’ initial 53-man roster? Track the cuts here.

August 30, 2022 at 7:31 a.m. EDT
The Commanders and Coach Ron Rivera have to cut the team's roster down to 53 men by 4 p.m. Tuesday. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)
After a month of training camp, the Washington Commanders must cut down their roster to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Since Sunday evening, Commanders officials have also had to handle the difficult situation of rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr., who was shot in Washington and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Coach Ron Rivera said the team may consider putting Robinson on the non-football injury list, which would mean Robinson would miss at least the first four games of the season, depending on what his doctors think about a potential return to the field.

Rivera said team executives, including General Manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football and player personnel Marty Hurney, had to delay some Monday meetings, but “what’s important is Brian and just making sure he’s okay.”

After two losing seasons, Ron Rivera is optimistic Washington can make a Year 3 leap

Below is a list of the Commanders cuts, which will be updated throughout Tuesday.

Cuts:

Tyler Clark, defensive tackle

Jacub Panasiuk, defensive end

Steven Parker, safety

